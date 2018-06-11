2 hours ago

Here's what Jordan Spieth will wear at the U.S. Open (and where you can buy each piece)

By

Jordan Spieth's style tends to be simple...and blue. His looks at the Masters ranged from blue, to navy, to sky blue, with a touch of black on Sunday. That's no knock against the three-time major champion—when a color works, it works. Maybe that's why we're so excited to see a some new colors in Spieth's U.S. Open scripting. He'll rock a color Under Armour calls "Neon Coral" that is sure to highlight the 24-year-old's run at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton, N.Y.

You may not be working toward your fourth major this weekend, but you can look the part. All four of Spieth's looks are approachable and available for you to wear. Check out his looks for the week and where you can buy them.

Thursday

UA Threadborne Infinite Polo (Neon Coral)
BUY NOW: $85
UA Threadborne Pant (Taper Fit)
BUY NOW: $100
UA Braided Belt 2.0 (White)
BUY NOW: $40
UA Spieth 2
BUY NOW: $200
UA Spieth Tour Glove
BUY NOW: $25
UA Elevated Jordan Spieth Tour Cap
BUY NOW:$35

Friday

UA Threadborne Polo
BUY NOW: $70
UA Threadborne Pant (Taper Fit)
BUY NOW: $100
UA Braided Belt 2.0
BUY NOW: $40
UA Spieth 2
BUY NOW: $200
UA Spieth Tour Glove
BUY NOW: $25
UA Elevated Jordan Spieth Tour Cap
BUY NOW: $35

Saturday

UA Playoff Polo (Super Stripe White)
BUY NOW: $65
Youth Version: $40
UA Showdown Pant (Taper Fit) (Academy)
BUY NOW: $80
UA Braided Belt 2.0 (Academy)
BUY NOW: $40
UA Spieth 2
BUY NOW: $200
UA Spieth Tour Glove
BUY NOW: $25
UA Jordan Spieth Washed Cotton Cap (White)
BUY NOW: $28

Sunday

UA Threadborne Outer Glow Polo (Neon Coral)
BUY NOW: $80
Youth Version: $40
UA Threadborne Pant (Taper Fit) (Academy )
BUY NOW: $100
UA Braided Belt 2.0 (Academy)
BUY NOW: $40
UA Spieth 2
BUY NOW: $200
UA Spieth Tour Glove
BUY NOW: $25
UA Jordan Spieth Tour Cap
BUY NOW: $30

Trending Now
Related
Best In GolfThe Nordstrom Half Yearly Sale is here again, just …
StixA golf trip checklist: 12 essentials for your next …
StixRickie Fowler gives us a lesson in how to style a w…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2018 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection