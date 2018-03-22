Here's what Jordan Spieth will wear at the Masters (and where you can buy each piece)

Jordan Spieth will bring a few new pieces of apparel technology to Augusta National this year, and the two he's most looking forward to wearing are Under Armour's Threadborne polos and Spieth 2 footwear. The polos have technology weaved into their fabric that helps them dry faster and wick sweat, and they're designed with four-way stretch that doesn't cling or chafe.
"Threadborne has been a fantastic technology," says Spieth. "There's zero restriction. It could be a 100 degrees and you really don't feel like you're heating up. I feel like I have a competitive advantage over my peers given the technology I'm wearing."
Spieth will also rely on his Spieth 2 shoes at Augusta. They're made with a breathable, gore-tex waterproof fabric that's designed to keep feet dry and comfortable. The shoe's upper is made with strong, lightweight TPU fibers and its spikes are specifically placed to offer ultimate traction.
Here are Spieth's four Masters looks, along with a breakdown of where you can buy each piece.
Thursday
UA Threadbone navy polo ($70): BUY NOW
UA Showdown white pants ($80): BUY NOW
UA Braided navy belt ($40): BUY NOW
UA Spieth 2 white/silver shoes ($200): BUY NOW
UA Spieth Tour glove ($25): BUY NOW
Friday
UA Threadbone Limitless moroccan polo ($80): BUY NOW
UA Showdown navy pants ($80): BUY NOW
UA Braided navy belt ($40): BUY NOW
UA Spieth 2 white/black shoes ($200): BUY NOW
UA Spieth Tour glove ($25): BUY NOW
Saturday
UA Threadbone Boundless tropical tide polo ($75): BUY NOW
UA Showdown gray pants ($80): BUY NOW
UA Braided white belt ($40): BUY NOW
UA Spieth 2 white/silver shoes ($200): BUY NOW
UA Spieth Tour glove ($25): BUY NOW
Sunday
UA Threadbone Infinite black polo ($80): BUY NOW
UA Showdown white pants ($80): BUY NOW
UA Braided black belt ($40): BUY NOW
UA Spieth 2 white/silver shoes ($200): BUY NOW
UA Spieth Tour glove ($25): BUY NOW