Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2019 WGC-Dell Match Play Championship

Survive and advance is the motto of this week's WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play Championship. The winner at Austin Country Club, site of the event once again in 2019, will have to fight his way through three rounds of group play on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday to become one of the 16 players to advance into the knockout portion of the championship. From there, he'll have to win four matches over two days to claim the Walter Hagen Cup and the winner's check of $1.745 million from the purse of $10.25 million.

Suffice it to say, the more you advance, the more you'll collect in terms of prize money. All the players who were eliminated in group play earn up to $125,000. Here's how much money will be dolled out for each golfer who advances to the knockout round at Austin Country Club.

Winner: $1,745,000

Runner-up $1,095,000

Third: $712,000

Fourth: $574,000

Quarterfinalist: $315,000

Round of 16: $167,000

And here's how much money the rest of the field will earn for their efforts:

17: $125,000

18: $117,000

19: $111,000

20: $106,000

21: $103,000

22: $100,000

23: $97,000

24: $95,000

25: $93,000

26: $91,000

27: $89,000

28: $87,000

29: $85,000

30: $83,000

31: $81,000

32: $79,000

33: $77,000

34: $76,000

35: $75,000

36: $74,000

37: $73,000

38: $72,000

39: $71,000

40: $70,000

41: $69,000

42: $68,000

43: $67,000

44: $66,000

45: $65,000

46: $64,000

47: $63,000

48: $62,000

49: $61,000

50: $60,000

51: $59,000

52: $58,000

53: $57,000

54: $56,000

55: $55,000

56: $54,000

57: $53,500

58: $53,000

59: $52,500

60: $52,000

61: $51,500

62: $51,000

63: $50,500

64: $50,000

