Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2019 WGC-Dell Match Play Championship

Survive and advance is the motto of this week's WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play Championship. The winner at Austin Country Club, site of the event once again in 2019, will have to fight his way through three rounds of group play on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday to become one of the 16 players to advance into the knockout portion of the championship. From there, he'll have to win four matches over two days to claim the Walter Hagen Cup and the winner's check of $1.745 million from the purse of $10.25 million.
RELATED: Why can't we just leave the WGC-Dell Match Play format alone?
Suffice it to say, the more you advance, the more you'll collect in terms of prize money. All the players who were eliminated in group play earn up to $125,000. Here's how much money will be dolled out for each golfer who advances to the knockout round at Austin Country Club.
Winner: $1,745,000
Runner-up $1,095,000
Third: $712,000
Fourth: $574,000
Quarterfinalist: $315,000
Round of 16: $167,000
And here's how much money the rest of the field will earn for their efforts:
17: $125,000
18: $117,000
19: $111,000
20: $106,000
21: $103,000
22: $100,000
23: $97,000
24: $95,000
25: $93,000
26: $91,000
27: $89,000
28: $87,000
29: $85,000
30: $83,000
31: $81,000
32: $79,000
33: $77,000
34: $76,000
35: $75,000
36: $74,000
37: $73,000
38: $72,000
39: $71,000
RELATED: Tee times and viewer's guide for the WGC-Dell Match Play
40: $70,000
41: $69,000
42: $68,000
43: $67,000
44: $66,000
45: $65,000
46: $64,000
47: $63,000
48: $62,000
49: $61,000
50: $60,000
51: $59,000
52: $58,000
53: $57,000
54: $56,000
55: $55,000
56: $54,000
57: $53,500
58: $53,000
59: $52,500
60: $52,000
61: $51,500
62: $51,000
63: $50,500
64: $50,000
Introducing Golf Digest All Access, a new way to improve