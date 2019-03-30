Pay day at Austin2 hours ago

Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2019 WGC-Dell Match Play Championship

Bubba Watson
Richard Heathcote/Getty ImagesBubba Watson celebrates with the Walter Hagen Cup after defeating Kevin Kisner, 7 and 6, to win the 2018 WGC-Dell Match Play

Survive and advance is the motto of this week's WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play Championship. The winner at Austin Country Club, site of the event once again in 2019, will have to fight his way through three rounds of group play on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday to become one of the 16 players to advance into the knockout portion of the championship. From there, he'll have to win four matches over two days to claim the Walter Hagen Cup and the winner's check of $1.745 million from the purse of $10.25 million.

RELATED: Why can't we just leave the WGC-Dell Match Play format alone?

Suffice it to say, the more you advance, the more you'll collect in terms of prize money. All the players who were eliminated in group play earn up to $125,000. Here's how much money will be dolled out for each golfer who advances to the knockout round at Austin Country Club.

Winner: $1,745,000
Runner-up $1,095,000
Third: $712,000
Fourth: $574,000
Quarterfinalist: $315,000
Round of 16: $167,000

And here's how much money the rest of the field will earn for their efforts:

17: $125,000
18: $117,000
19: $111,000
20: $106,000
21: $103,000
22: $100,000
23: $97,000
24: $95,000
25: $93,000
26: $91,000
27: $89,000
28: $87,000
29: $85,000
30: $83,000
31: $81,000
32: $79,000
33: $77,000
34: $76,000
35: $75,000
36: $74,000
37: $73,000
38: $72,000
39: $71,000

RELATED: Tee times and viewer's guide for the WGC-Dell Match Play

40: $70,000
41: $69,000
42: $68,000
43: $67,000
44: $66,000
45: $65,000
46: $64,000
47: $63,000
48: $62,000
49: $61,000
50: $60,000
51: $59,000
52: $58,000
53: $57,000
54: $56,000
55: $55,000
56: $54,000
57: $53,500
58: $53,000
59: $52,500
60: $52,000
61: $51,500
62: $51,000
63: $50,500
64: $50,000

Introducing Golf Digest All Access, a new way to improve

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

Trending on Golf World
Related
Golf News & ToursHow much prize money each golfer earned at the 2019…
Golf News & ToursHow much prize money each golfer earned at the 2018…
Golf News & ToursHow much prize money each golfer earned at the 2019…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection