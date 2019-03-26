2019 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play viewer's guide, tee times

The PGA Tour heads to Texas this week for the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, the third of four World Golf Championships this season. This marks the fourth season the event will be held at Austin Country Club in Austin, Texas.

This also marks the fifth year of the event's new, pool-play format, which doesn't feel so new any more. The 64 players are broken up into 16 groups of four, and everyone plays each other once in each group, with one man advancing to the round of 16. A won match is a full point and a halved match is a half of a point. The player with the most points at the end of all three matches moves on to the round of 16, and any ties are decided in a sudden death playoff.

The World Cup style format has yielded some exciting results, with Rory McIlroy, Jason Day, Dustin Johnson and Bubba Watson claiming wins in the last four years. All four former winners are in the field this year, as is Tiger Woods, who will be playing in this format for the first time in his career. Woods is in a group this year with Brandt Snedeker, Aaron Wise and Patrick Cantlay. The group packing the most star power, Group 12, consists of Day, Phil Mickelson, Jim Furyk and Henrik Stenson.

Tee times for Wednesday's matches are below. Check back here each day for the latest tee times.

TV Schedule

The Golf Channel will carry live coverage on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET, as well as Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. NBC will take over on the weekend at 2 p.m. on Saturday and 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Tee times (all times ET)

Group 11

10:20 a.m. -- Tommy Fleetwood vs. Byeong Hun An

10:31 a.m. -- Louis Oosthuizen vs. Kyle Stanley

Group 6

10:42 a.m. -- Bryson DeChambeau vs. Russell Knox

10:53 a.m. -- Marc Leishman vs. Kiradech Aphibarnrat

Group 14

11:04 a.m. -- Tony Finau vs. Keith Mitchell

11:15 a.m. -- Ian Poulter vs. Kevin Kisner

Group 3

11:26 a.m. -- Brooks Koepka vs. Tom Lewis

11:37 a.m. -- Alex Noren vs. HaoTong Li

Group 10

11:48 a.m. -- Paul Casey vs. Abraham Ancer

11:59 a.m. -- Cameron Smith vs. Charles Howell III

Group 7

12:10 p.m. -- Francesco Molinari vs. Satoshi Kodaira

12:21 p.m. -- Webb Simpson vs. Thorbjorn Olesen

Group 15

12:32 p.m. -- Bubba Watson vs. Kevin Na

12:43 p.m. -- Jordan Spieth vs. Billy Horschel

Group 2

12:54 p.m. -- Justin Rose vs. Emiliano Grillo

1:05 p.m. -- Gary Woodland vs. Eddie Pepperell

Group 12

1:16 p.m. -- Jason Day vs. Jim Furyk

1:27 p.m. -- Phil Mickelson vs. Henrik Stenson

Group 5

1:38 p.m. -- Justin Thomas vs. Lucas Bjerregaard

1:49 p.m. -- Keegan Bradley vs. Matt Wallace

Group 13

2 p.m. -- Tiger Woods vs. Aaron Wise

2:11 p.m. -- Patrick Cantlay vs. Brandt Snedeker

Group 4

2:22 p.m. -- Rory McIlroy vs. Luke List

2:33 p.m. -- Matthew Fitzpatrick vs. Justin Harding

Group 9

2:44 p.m. -- Xander Schauffele vs. Lee Westwood

2:55 p.m. -- Rafa Cabrera Bello vs. Tyrrell Hatton

Group 8

3:06 p.m. -- Jon Rahm vs. Si Woo Kim

3:17 p.m. -- Matt Kuchar vs. J.B. Holmes

Group 16

3:28 p.m. -- Patrick Reed vs. Andrew Putnam

3:39 p.m. -- Sergio Garcia vs. Shane Lowry

Group 1

3:50 p.m. -- Dustin Johnson vs. Chez Reavie

4:01 p.m. -- Hideki Matsuyama vs. Branden Grace

