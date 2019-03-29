Watch Tiger Woods' dramatic fairway hole-out eagle, and fist pump, at the WGC-Match Play

The 13th hole at Austin C.C. tripped up Tiger Woods on Thursday, the 14-time major winner sailing an iron shot off the tee at the drivable par 4 in the water. Woods would double the hole, giving opponent Brandt Snedeker a 2 Up a lead, a lead Snedker would hold to defeat Woods on the 17th hole.

On Friday, Woods got his revenge.

Entering 1 Up on Patrick Cantlay, Woods again decided to lay up at the 297-yard scenic—yet treacherous—hole, leaving 80 or so yards left for his approach. But Cantlay went with the big stick and pulled off a nifty drive, his ball finishing just off the green. Advantage, Cantlay.

Only the advantage would quickly vanish as Woods did this with his wedge, dunking his second shot for an eagle, a feat capped by a turn-back-the-clock fist pump from Tiger:

Also unleashing a fist pump: NBC reporter Roger Maltbie, who can be seen here losing his damn mind:

So much for "no cheering in the press box."

The eagle gave Woods a 2 Up lead with five to go. To advance, Woods needs a little help from Aaron Wise, but it's help he's receiving, with Wise 4 Up thru 12 over Snedeker. If he gets to the weekend, Woods will take on Rory McIlroy. A match-up that will give golf fans a chance to let loose fist pumps of their own.

