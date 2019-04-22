Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2019 RBC Heritage

Playing the week after the Masters is tricky business for some PGA Tour pros, the mental grind of Augusta National causing more than a few to skip the next event rather than reboot the internal computer and return to the action on Hilton Head Island. It's no surprise, then, that for the third straight year, the RBC Heritage winner has been a golfer who did not compete the week prior in the year's first major. C.T. Pan, a former No. 1 ranked amateur in the world who was the youngest to reach the quarterfinals of the U.S. Amateur when he did it at age 15 in 2007 since Bobby Jones in 1916, followed Japan's Satoshi Kodiara and Wesley Bryan, and walked away for the first time on the PGA Tour a champion on Sunday after a closing 67. The spoils of a first tour win include a $1.242 million check.

Here's how much prize money every golfer who made the cut earned this week at Harbour Town. Warning: It's not necessarily Masters money but it is still a very, very nice payday for the lucky ones.

Win: C.T. Pan, -12, $1,242,000

2: Matt Kuchar, -11, $745,200

T-3: Patrick Cantlay, -10, $358,800

T-3: Shane Lowry, -10, $358,800

T-3: Scott Piercy, -10, $358,800

T-6: J.T. Poston, -9, $231,150

T-6: Seamus Power, -9, $231,150

T-6: Kevin Streelman, -9, $231,150

9: Sam Burns, -8, $200,100

T-10: K.J. Choi, -7, $152,950

T-10: Troy Merritt, -7, $152,950

T-10: Kevin Na, -7, $152,950

T-10: Ian Poulter, -7, $152,950

T-10: Rory Sabbatini, -7, $152,950

T-10: Michael Thompson, -7, $152,950

T-16: Rafa Cabrera Bello, -6, $90,620

T-16: Joel Dahmen, -6, $90,620

T-16: Zach Johnson, -6, $90,620

T-16: Jason Kokrak, -6, $90,620

T-16: Peter Malnati, -6, $90,620

T-16: Trey Mullinax, -6, $90,620

T-16: Eddie Pepperell, -6, $90,620

T-16: Webb Simpson, -6, $90,620

T-16: Brian Stuard, -6, $90,620

T-25: Harris English, -5, $56,350

T-25: Tommy Fleetwood, -5, $56,350

T-25: Boo Weekley, -5, $56,350

T-28: Dustin Johnson, -4, $46,920

T-28: Alex Noren, -4, $46,920

T-28: Ryan Palmer, -4, $46,920

T-28: Chez Reavie, -4, $46,920

T-28: J.J. Spaun, -4, $46,920

T-33: Daniel Berger, -3, $36,455

T-33: Luke Donald, -3, $36,455

T-33: Emiliano Grillo, -3, $36,455

T-33: Andrew Landry, -3, $36,455

T-33: Denny McCarthy, -3, $36,455

T-33: Hudson Swafford, -3, $36,455

T-39: Bud Cauley, -2, $30,360

T-39: Matthew Fitzpatrick, -2, $30,360

T-41: Kevin Kisner, -1, $26,220

T-41: Danny Lee, -1, $26,220

T-41: Luke List, -1, $26,220

T-41: Ryan Moore, -1, $26,220

T-45: Charley Hoffman, E, $21,390

T-45: Billy Horschel, E, $21,390

T-45: Patton Kizzire, E, $21,390

T-48: Jonathan Byrd, +1, $17,342

T-48: Adam Hadwin, +1, $17,342

T-48: Kyoung-Hoon Lee, +1, $17,342

T-48: Graeme McDowell, +1, $17,342

T-48: Brandt Snedeker, +1, $17,342

T-48: Scott Stallings, +1, $17,342

T-54: Wyndham Clark, +2, $15,801

T-54: Brian Gay, +2, $15,801

T-54: Brandon Harkins, +2, $15,801

T-54: Jordan Spieth, +2, $15,801

T-58: Marc Leishman, +3, $15,318

T-58: Nick Taylor, +3, $15,318

T-58: Richy Werenski, +3, $15,318

T-61: Branden Grace, +4, $14,973

T-61: Scott Langley, +4, $14,973

T-63: Ryan Armour, +5, $14,559

T-63: Jason Dufner, +5, $14,559

T-63: Mackenzie Hughes, +5, $14,559

T-63: Xander Schauffele, +5, $14,559

T-67: Cody Gribble, +7, $14,076

T-67: Ted Potter, Jr., +7, $14,076

T-67: Ben Silverman, +7, $14,076

70: Satoshi Kodaira, +16, $13,800

