The clubs C.T. Pan used to win the RBC Heritage

For C.T. Pan, perhaps not playing in the Masters was a blessing. For while Pan had plenty in the tank during the fourth round of the RBC Heritage, Dustin Johnson—who only a week earlier made a spirited final-round run at the green jacket—imploded spectacularly, allowing Pan to garner his first win on the PGA Tour at Harbour Town Golf Links.

Pan flew under the radar most of the week, fighting back from an opening-round 71 with rounds of 65-69 to get in contention. Still, Pan, who was not interviewed all week, played a brilliant final round in breezy conditions, using a sporty game from short range and a solid putter to fire a final-round 67 to nip Patrick Cantlay and Matt Kuchar by one.

On the par-5 fifth, Pan knocked one to within a foot from 28 yards for a tap-in birdie. On the short par-4 ninth, an approach from 116 yards to within five feet led to another birdie. Two more close approaches led to birdies on Nos. 10 and 12, before a wedge to eight feet on 16 brought one more birdie and a nifty up-and-down from the pot bunker on 17 kept his lead intact.

Pan's wedge arsenal consists of four Titleist Vokey wedges, including a 62-degree SM7 model that he just put into play this week.

For the week, Pan, who averaged just 276.7 yards off the tee for the week, was seventh in strokes gained/around the green and second in putts per green in regulation. Both of which helped add up to a couple of No. 1’s—on the leader board and his first PGA Tour win.

What C.T. Pan had in the bag at the RBC Heritage

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Driver: Titleist TS2 (Fujikura Atmos Blue Tour Spec 6x), 9.5 degrees

3-wood: Titleist TS3, 16.5 degrees

Irons: (2): Nike Vapor Fly Pro; (4): Titleist 718 T-MB; (5-9): Titleist 718 AP2; (PW): Titleist Vokey SM7

Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 (52 degrees); Titleist Vokey prototype (58 degrees); Titleist Vokey SM7 (62 degrees)

Putter: Scotty Cameron by Titleist prototype