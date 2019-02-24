Earlier this year, it was Adam Long who came out of nowhere to claim his first PGA Tour title at the Desert Classic. This week, Martin Trainer followed suit with his three-stroke victory at the Puerto Rico Open. Played opposite the WGC-Mexico Championship, the Puerto Rico tournament didn't come with the same spoils at the Palm Springs event, but it was still a life-altering triumph.

Prior to the win, the 27-year-old former college golfer at USC had earned just $72,536 in this is rookie season on the PGA Tour. His first-place check at Coco Beach was $540,000, increasing his career earnings by more than eight-fold.

As for the rest of the field, here's the prize money payout for every golfer who played all four rounds this week at Coco Beach Golf & Country Club.

Win: Martin Trainer, -15, $540,000

T-2: Daniel Berger, -12, $198,000

T-2: Roger Sloan, -12, $198,000

T-2: Johnson Wagner, -12, $198,000

T-2: Aaron Baddeley, -12, $198,000

T-6: Shawn Stefani, -11, $104.250

T-6: Charl Schwartzel, -11, $104.250

T-8: Ben Crane, -10, $90,000

T-8: Nate Lashley, -10, $90,000

T-10: Austen Truslow, -9, $66,500

T-10: Scott Brown, -9, $66,500

T-10: J.J. Henry, -9, $66,500

T-10: Roberto Diaz, -9, $66,500

T-10: Wyndham Clark, -9, $66,500

T-10: Joey Garber, -9, $66,500

T-16: Adam Schenk, -8, $45,000

T-16: Sepp Straka, -8, $45,000

T-16: Cameron Davis, -8, $45,000

T-16: Matt Every, -8, $45,000

T-16: D.J. Trahan, -8, $45,000

T-21: Derek Fathauer, -7, $32,400

T-21: John Chin, -7, $32,400

T-21: Martin Flores, -7, $32,400

T-21: Jonathan Byrd, -7, $32,400

RELATED: Maybe it's no surprise that Martin Trainer was the surprise winner of the Puerto Rico Open

T-25: Dominic Bozzelli, -6, $21,015

T-25: Roberto Castro, -6, $21,015

T-25: Fabián Gómez, -6, $21,015

T-25: David Hearn, -6, $21,015

T-25: Curtis Luck, -6, $21,015

T-25: Sebastián Muñoz, -6, $21,015

T-25: Martin Piller, -6, $21,015

T-25: Andres Romero, -6, $21,015

T-25: Brendon Todd, -6, $21,015

T-25: Cameron Tringale, -6, $21,015

T-35: Julián Etulain, -5, $14,164.29

T-35: Kramer Hickok, -5, $14,164.29

T-35: Alex Kang, -5, $14,164.29

T-35: Parker McLachlin, -5, $14,164.29

T-35: Kyoung-Hoon Lee, -5, $14,164.28

T-35: José de Jesús Rodríguez, -5, $14,164.28

T-35: Boo Weekley, -5, $14,164.28

T-42: Chad Campbell, -4, $10,500

T-42: Brian Davis, -4, $10,500

T-42: Tim Herron, -4, $10,500

T-42: Graeme McDowell, -4, $10,500

T-42: D.A. Points, -4, $10,500

RELATED: The clubs Martin Trainer used to win at Coco Beach

T-47: Tom Lovelady, -3, $8,700

T-47: Bryson Nimmer, -3, Amateur

T-49: Robert Allenby, -2, $7,540

T-49: Stuart Appleby, -2, $7,540

T-49: Rafael Campos, -2, $7,540

T-49: Ben Griffin, -2, $7,540

T-49: David Lingmerth, -2, $7,540

T-49: Ollie Schniederjans, -2, $7,540

T-55: Ryan Blaum, -1, $6,870

T-55: Tom Hoge, -1, $6,870

T-55: Matt Jones, -1, $6,870

T-55: Jim Knous, -1, $6,870

T-59: Zac Blair, E, $6,660

T-59: Trevor Immelman, -1, $6,870

T-59: Robert Streb, -1, $6,870

T-62: Ken Duke, +1, $6,450

T-62: Tyler Duncan, +1, $6,450

T-62: Billy Hurley III, +1, $6,450

T-62: John Senden, +1, $6,450

T-66: Chris Couch, +3, 6,240

T-66: Derek Ernst, +3, $6,240

T-66: Peter Uihlein, +3, $6,240

69: Chris Thompson, +4, $6,120

70: Arjun Atwal, +6, $6,060

T-71: Chad Collins, +7, $5,910

T-71: Jonathan Kaye, +7, $5,910

T-71: Whee Kim, +7, $5,910

T-71: Charlie Wi, +7, 5,910

75: Wes Roach, +8, $5,760

RELATED: The Puerto Rico Open field appears to be a byproduct of time travel

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS