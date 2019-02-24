The clubs Martin Trainer used to win the Puerto Rico Open

Martin Trainer’s ascent to the PGA Tour was fairly remarkable to begin with. The fact he is now a PGA Tour winner is even more improbable.

“I was just trying to keep my card, that was my only goal,” Trainer said after winning the Puerto Rico Open on Sunday. Although the win doesn’t get him into the Masters, the Players and PGA Championship are now on the schedule and he gets a two-year PGA Tour exemption as well.

It almost seems fitting that a Web.com Tour graduate—Trainer finished fourth last season, winning twice on the Web.com despite entering the year with no status on any professional tour—won this event, which had a field reminiscent of developmental tour stop. Still, a win is a win, and it needs to be earned and Trainer played well in Puerto Rico when he needed it most.

Dueling with Johnson Wagner most of the day, Trainer played the final nine at Coco Beach Golf & Country Club in three under par, including birdies on the 15th and 18th holes. Trainer displayed a solid tee-to-green game, hitting 75 percent of his greens in regulation (ranked T-4) with his Srixon Z 785 irons and then converting his share of opportunities. Trainer, who has a penchant for laying flat on the ground to read putts, used a Bobby Grace Amazing Grace—a triangular-shaped, high moment of inertia mallet—to rank second in the field in putts per green in regulation. And that helped him rank first where it mattered most, on the leader board.

What Martin Trainer had in the bag at the Puerto Rico Open

Ball: Srixon Z Star

Driver: Callaway Rogue, 8.5 degrees

3-wood: Callaway Rogue, 15 degrees

Irons (2): Srixon ZU 85; (4-PW): Srixon Z 785

Wedges: Cleveland RTX-4 (52, 56, 60 degrees)

Putter: Bobby Grace Amazing Grace

