Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2019 AT&T Byron Nelson

The golfers at Trinity Forest will not be getting paid overtime on Sunday, despite needing to play more than 18 holes to finish up the weather-hampered AT&T Byron Nelson. But their standard pay should make up for it.

Rain in Dallas on Friday night into Saturday morning forced the third round of the PGA Tour event to be delayed well into Saturday afternoon. Players eventually teed off in threesome on the first and 10th tees to try to play catch up, but there wasn't enough light to allow anybody to finish Round 3. So everyone who made the cut had to come back early Sunday morning and finish their remaining holes before returning to the course in the afternoon to get in the final round.

The long Sunday will come with a nice payoff for those near the top of the leader board. The purse at the Byron Nelson is $7.9 million with the winner taking home $1.422 million.

Here's how much prize money every golfer who made the cut earned this week at Trinity Forest. At day's end, we will fill this in with the names of all the players to let you know who walked off with what.

Win: $1,422,000 2: $853,200 3: $537,200 4: $379,200 5: $316,000 6: $284,400 7: $264,650 8: $244,900 9: $229,100 10: $213,300

11: $197,500 12: $181,700 13: $165,900 14: $150,100 15: $142,200 16: $134,300 17: $126,400 18: $118,500 19: $110,600 20: $102,700

21: $94,800 22: $88,480 23: $82,160 24: $75,840 25: $69,520 26: $63,200 27: $60,830 28: $58,460 29: $56,090 30: $53,720

31: $51,350 32: $48,980 33: $46,610 34: $44,635 35: $42,660 36: $40,685 37: $38,710 38: $37,130 39: $35,550 40: $33,970

41: $32,390 42: $30,810 43: $29,230 44: $27,650 45: $26,070 46: $24,490 47: $22,910 48: $21,646 49: $20,540 50: $19,908

51: $19,434 52: $18,960 53: $18,644 54: $18,328 55: $18,170 56: $18,010 57: $17,854 58: $17,696 59: $17,538 60: $17,380

61: $17,222 62: $17,064 63: $16,906 64: $16,748 65: $16,590 66: $16,432 67: $16,274 68: $16,116 69: $15,958 70: $15,800

71: $15,642 72: $15,484 73: $15,326 74: $15,168

75: $15,010

76: $14,852

77: $14,694

78: $14,536

79: $14,378

80: $14,220

81: $14,062

82: $13,904

83: $13,746

