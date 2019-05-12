Winner's Bag: The clubs Sung Kang used to win the AT&T Byron Nelson

Sung Kang made up almost 11 strokes on the field on the greens over the 72 holes of the AT&T Byron Nelson, but it was the two-stroke differential on the 15th green that resulted in his first PGA Tour victory, a two-shot win over Matt Every and Scott Piercy, who played 72 holes without a bogey but still didn't win.

Kang and Every were tied playing the par-4 15th, but then Kang rolled in a 23-footer for a crucial birdie, to take a one-shot advantage. Then Every, faced with a nine-footer for par that probably looked longer than that after Kang’s make, missed the par-save putt and suddenly Kang has a solid two-shot cushion that grew to three when he followed that with another birdie putt (a seven-footer) at the short par-4 16th—his third birdie in a row.

For the week Kang ranked second in strokes gained/putting, using his Scotty Cameron by Titleist TFB putter. The TFB stands for Tour Fastback—a mid-mallet head style with a single sightline on the topline. Kang’s putter has a pair of 15-gram weights in the sole and a single-bend shaft.

The 31-year-old South Korean had four wins on the Korean Tour but none on the PGA Tour, his previous best chance coming at the 2017 Shell Houston Open when he took a three-shot lead into the final round but finished second to Russell Henley. This time, in a different part of Texas at Trinity Forest G.C. outside of Dallas, Kang also had a three-shot lead at the start of the round and this time finished off the task for the win.

What Sung Kang had in the bag at the AT&T Byron Nelson

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Driver: Titleist TS3 (Fujikura Ventus 6X), 8.5 degrees

3-wood: Titleist TS2, 13.5 degrees

5-wood: Titleist TS3, 18 degrees

Irons (4): Mizuno JPX 919 Pro; (5-PW): Mizuno JPX 919 Tour

Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 (52, 56, 60 degrees)

Putter: Scotty Cameron by Titleist TFB