Here's a golf workout you've probably never thought of trying (and definitely can't pull off)

By
25 minutes ago

Looking for a new golf workout this weekend? How about heading to the range, tossing ball after ball up in the air, stepping into a swing and blasting shots? That will really get your blood pumping.

We've shown you what Tania Tare can do before. Her incredible hand-eye coordination -- often showcased with juggling golf balls into red Solo cups -- was even featured on Friday's edition of The Today Show. But this recent video she shared also displays an impressive cardiovascular aspect as Tania perfectly pulled off 10 of these unorthodox reps in a row. Check it out:

Now that's a golf workout. But on second thought, better leave this one to the trick-shot artists.

