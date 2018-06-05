Trending
Fake News Bulletin

Here's a bunch of hypothetical Fox News headlines for random Eagles photos

By
2 hours ago
NFL: DEC 11 Redskins at Eagles
Icon Sportswire

When the White House rescinded the Philadelphia Eagles’ celebratory Super Bowl invite on Monday, that should have been that. The government should have moved on to more pressing issues—like network sitcom cancellations—and the Eagles should have thanked their lucky stars they could now go to Bali instead of the Mid-Atlantic. But ohhhhh no, that’s not the America we live in, folks, and so onward into the widening gyre we plunged, the President taking pot shots at the NFL’s new anthem policy on the way down while Fox News fired up a report on the non-scandal using video footage of Eagles players kneeling in prayer to suggest they protested police brutality and inequality in America by kneeling during the National Anthem (they didn’t).

Eagles players were, of course, categorically pissed about this, eventually eliciting an apology from the network, who dubbed the footage “unrelated” and clarified that the Eagles did not, in fact, kneel during the National Anthem last season. All of which now brings us here, to the stage of this clusterf—ck where you pretty much have to laugh to keep from crying. So in that spirit, we put on our tinfoil hats, grabbed our the trusty fake news detector, and imagined how Fox News might headline a variety of iconic Eagles imagery over the years. NEVER trust the internet, kiddos.

Eagles Lineman Caught Drinking On the Job

Philadelphia Eagles v Oakland Raiders
Thearon W. Henderson

Nick Foles Wanted in Connection With Kidnapping

Super Bowl LII - Philadelphia Eagles v New England Patriots
Rob Carr

BREAKING: Carson Wentz Brings Loaded Firearm to Work

Chicago Bears v Philadelphia Eagles
Elsa

Eagles Snowflakes Still Clinging to Claims of Global Warming

Detroit Lions v Philadelphia Eagles
Hunter Martin

Local Man Says Eagles Killed His Dogs

NFC Championship - Minnesota Vikings v Philadelphia Eagles
Patrick Smith

Philadelphia Eagles Refuse to Shake Hand of American Hero

Philadelphia Eagles v Dallas Cowboys
Tom Pennington

Philadelphia Goons Attack True Patriot

Philadelphia Eagles v New England Patriots
Jim Rogash

Eagles Backup Flips-Off Jesus

Super Bowl LII - Philadelphia Eagles v New England Patriots
Rob Carr

Eagles Players Rob Sculpture Garden in Broad Daylight

Super Bowl LII - Philadelphia Eagles v New England Patriots
Mike Ehrmann

Eagles Wideouts Stage Sit-In

Philadelphia Eagles v New York Giant
Al Bello

Jealous Philadelphia Eagles Destroy Tara Reid’s Career

Carolina Panthers v Philadelphia Eagles
Nick Wass

Eagles Tight-End Finds ‘The Notebook’ Sadder Than ‘American Sniper’

Super Bowl LII - Philadelphia Eagles v New England Patriots
Patrick Smith

Eagles Players Gyrate Hips to Satanic Rock Music

Super Bowl LII - Philadelphia Eagles v New England Patriots
Streeter Lecka

Philadelphia Eagles May Be North Korean Cyborgs, Sources Say

NFC Championship - Minnesota Vikings v Philadelphia Eagles
Al Bello
MORE FROM THE LOOP
For The Rest Of Us

Father's Day gift ideas for fathers who aren't very good

41 minutes ago
Fake News Bulletin

Here's a bunch of hypothetical Fox News headlines for random Eagles photos

2 hours ago
Golf Rage

Man gets beaten with putter after asking to play through foursome at Oklahoma golf course

2 hours ago
The Grind

Bryson DeChambeau's big win, Holly Sonders' slip of the tongue, and Michael Phelps makes a...

4 hours ago
Boban Goes to Tinseltown

Clippers center Boban Marjanović to play assassin in 'John Wick: Chapter 3'

5 hours ago
Father's Day 2018

Jim Beam giving away $25 Father's Day vacations to their Kentucky distillery

a day ago
Big Ten Beef

Urban Meyer throws shade at Michigan while Jim Harbaugh has to stand there and take it

June 4, 2018
Baseball

What the hell is going on in this minor-league baseball game?

June 4, 2018
Athletes Looking Silly

Not that it matters, but Julio Jones is VERY bad at kickball

June 4, 2018
Monday Superlatives

The cancelation of Serena vs. Sharapova is the cruel sports tease of the week

June 4, 2018
Meltdowns

Incredible footage following J.R. Smith's NBA Finals fail shows Cavs had NO chance in OT

June 4, 2018
Legends

Jace "Jumbo" Chamberlain's walk-off dinger for Cal State Fullerton is your sports highlight of...

June 3, 2018
The Internet Is Undefeated

The "JR Smith Challenge" is here and it is spectacular

June 2, 2018
Not Thinking Ahead

Nick Saban, Bama players stranded on boat because of their coach's lack of preparation

June 1, 2018
He Said, He Said, He Said

Jerry Seinfeld, David Letterman swap Joey Votto stories, Votto responds in hilarious fashion

June 1, 2018
2018 French Open

French Open ball boy collides with player mid-match, gets completely taken out

June 1, 2018
All-Time Blunders

J.R. Smith and the 10 worst mental errors in the biggest moments in sports history

June 1, 2018
NBA

Twitter had a field day with J.R. Smith's NBA Finals blunder, but the best Tweet was one that...

June 1, 2018
Related
The LoopEagles steer into Prince Harry-Carson Wentz conspir…
The LoopUber driver films Eagles fans the weekend before th…
The LoopThe 'Always Sunny in Philadelphia' gang goes to the…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2018 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection