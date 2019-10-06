Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2019 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open

There are any number of numbers that demonstrate the exponential increases in prize money on the PGA Tour in the last two decades (Thanks, Tiger!), but there is always room for another. And in looking at the all-time money leaders at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, we have a pretty good “another.”
The PGA Tour’s stop in Las Vegas has been around since 1983. In those 36 years, Jim Furyk has won a record three times (1995, 1998 and 1999), resulting in some “memorable” post-victory photos like the one above (love the showgirls!). Furyk also has a runner-up finish (losing a playoff to Wes Short Jr. in 2005) and three other top-10 performances in 15 career appearances entering the week.
Not surprisingly, Furyk is the leader in career money earned in the event at $2,314,418.75. But do you know who is second to Furyk on the Vegas money list? If you guessed Patrick Cantlay, you’re correct. This comes despite Cantlay having played in the tournament just twice (2017 and 2018). Mind you, those two starts resulted in a win and runner-up, which earned him $1.98 million. And with Cantlay two strokes off the lead of Kevin Na entering this week’s final round at TPC Summerlin, the 27-year-old former college player of the year at UCLA could pass Furyk if he finished solo third of better on Sunday (Furyk is playing and made the cut, but is well off the pace at T-51 through 54 holes).
Looking at the history of the purse at the Vegas stop, recent winners/contenders are naturally going to be the top earners. In 2014, the overall prize money payout jumped from $4.5 million to $6 million. And in the three years Furyk won his titles, the total purse was just $1.5 million, $2 million and $2.5 million, respectively. (In 2000, a year after Furyk’s last win, the purse jumped to $4 million.)
This year, they’re playing for a total purse of $7 million with the winner collecting $1.26 million. Here’s the Shriners prize money payout for every player who made the cut this week. We’ll update the list after the tournament to included individual player prize money.
Win: $1,260,000
2: $763,000
3: $483,000
4: $343,000
5: $287,000
6: $253,750
7: $236,250
8: $218,750
9: $204,750
10: $190,750
11: $176,750
12: $162,750
13: $148,750
14: $134,750
15: $127,750
16: $120,750
17: $113,750
18: $106,750
19: $99,750
20: $92,750
21: $85,750
22: $78,750
23: $73,150
24: $67,550
25: $61,950
26: $56,350
27: $54,250
28: $52,150
29: $50,050
30: $47,950
31: $45,850
32: $43,750
33: $41,650
34: $39,000
35: $38,150
36: $36,400
37: $34,650
38: $33,250
39: $31,850
40: $30,450
41: $29,050
42: $27,650
43: $26,250
44: $24,850
45: $23,450
46: $22,050
47: $20,650
48: $19,530
49: $18,550
50: $17,990
51: $17,570
52: $17,150
53: $16,870
54: $16,590
55: $16,450
56: $16,310
57: $16,170
58: $16,030
59: $15,890
60: $15,750
61: $15,610
62: $15,470
63: $15,330
64: $15,190
65: $15,050
66: $14,910
67: $14,770
68: $14,630
69: $14,490
70: $14,350
71: $14,210
72: $14,070
73: $13,930
74: $13,790
75: $13,650
76: $13,510