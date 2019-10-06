Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2019 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open

There are any number of numbers that demonstrate the exponential increases in prize money on the PGA Tour in the last two decades (Thanks, Tiger!), but there is always room for another. And in looking at the all-time money leaders at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, we have a pretty good “another.”

The PGA Tour’s stop in Las Vegas has been around since 1983. In those 36 years, Jim Furyk has won a record three times (1995, 1998 and 1999), resulting in some “memorable” post-victory photos like the one above (love the showgirls!). Furyk also has a runner-up finish (losing a playoff to Wes Short Jr. in 2005) and three other top-10 performances in 15 career appearances entering the week.

Not surprisingly, Furyk is the leader in career money earned in the event at $2,314,418.75. But do you know who is second to Furyk on the Vegas money list? If you guessed Patrick Cantlay, you’re correct. This comes despite Cantlay having played in the tournament just twice (2017 and 2018). Mind you, those two starts resulted in a win and runner-up, which earned him $1.98 million. And with Cantlay two strokes off the lead of Kevin Na entering this week’s final round at TPC Summerlin, the 27-year-old former college player of the year at UCLA could pass Furyk if he finished solo third of better on Sunday (Furyk is playing and made the cut, but is well off the pace at T-51 through 54 holes).

Looking at the history of the purse at the Vegas stop, recent winners/contenders are naturally going to be the top earners. In 2014, the overall prize money payout jumped from $4.5 million to $6 million. And in the three years Furyk won his titles, the total purse was just $1.5 million, $2 million and $2.5 million, respectively. (In 2000, a year after Furyk’s last win, the purse jumped to $4 million.)

This year, they’re playing for a total purse of $7 million with the winner collecting $1.26 million. Here’s the Shriners prize money payout for every player who made the cut this week. We’ll update the list after the tournament to included individual player prize money.

Win: $1,260,000

2: $763,000

3: $483,000

4: $343,000

5: $287,000

6: $253,750

7: $236,250

8: $218,750

9: $204,750

10: $190,750

11: $176,750

12: $162,750

13: $148,750

14: $134,750

15: $127,750

16: $120,750

17: $113,750

18: $106,750

19: $99,750

20: $92,750

21: $85,750

22: $78,750

23: $73,150

24: $67,550

25: $61,950

26: $56,350

27: $54,250

28: $52,150

29: $50,050

30: $47,950

31: $45,850

32: $43,750

33: $41,650

34: $39,000

35: $38,150

36: $36,400

37: $34,650

38: $33,250

39: $31,850

40: $30,450

41: $29,050

42: $27,650

43: $26,250

44: $24,850

45: $23,450

46: $22,050

47: $20,650

48: $19,530

49: $18,550

50: $17,990

51: $17,570

52: $17,150

53: $16,870

54: $16,590

55: $16,450

56: $16,310

57: $16,170

58: $16,030

59: $15,890

60: $15,750

61: $15,610

62: $15,470

63: $15,330

64: $15,190

65: $15,050

66: $14,910

67: $14,770

68: $14,630

69: $14,490

70: $14,350

71: $14,210

72: $14,070

73: $13,930

74: $13,790

75: $13,650

76: $13,510

