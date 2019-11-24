Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2019 RSM Classic

There are any number of ways to measure Brendon Todd’s impressive turn around over the course of the past month. Consecutive victories at the Bermuda Championship and the Mayakoba Golf Classic are the most obvious, bumping his career wins from one to three. This stat from Alex Myers on Saturday was pretty telling, too: Beginning with a final-round 66 at last month's Houston Open, Todd has shot 12 consecutive rounds in the 60s and is a cumulative 68 under par.

One other way to detail things is by career money. Before the victory in Bermuda, Todd had made $6.74 million on the PGA Tour, ranking him outside the top 250 on the PGA Tour’s all-time money list. In his last two starts, he’s made $1.836 million to jump to $8.579 million for his career, ranking him 223rd. If he were to win the RSM Classic on Sunday, he would earn another $1.188 million from the overall prize money purse of $6.6 million. That would increase his career winnings to $9.767 million, easily jumping him inside the top 200 all time. Moreover, he would have earned 30.9 percent of his entire career earnings in his last three starts.

Here is the prize money for each place for players making the cut at Sea Island Golf Club. We’ll update the post at the end of the tournament with specifics about how much each player who made the cut earned.

Win: $1,188,000

2: $719,400

3: $455,400

4: $323,400

5: $270,600

6: $239,250

7: $222,750

8: $206,250

9: $193,050

10: $179,850

11: $166,650

12: $153,450

13: $140,250

14: $127,050

15: $120,450

16: $113,850

17: $107,250

18: $100,650

19: $94,050

20: $87,450

21: $80,850

22: $74,250

23: $68,970

24: $63,690

25: $58,410

26: $53,130

27: $51,150

28: $49,170

29: $47,190

30: $45,210

31: $43,230

32: $41,250

33: $39,270

34: $37,620

35: $35,970

36: $34,320

37: $32,670

38: $31,350

39: $30,030

40: $28,710

41: $27,390

42: $26,070

43: $24,750

44: $23,430

45: $22,110

46: $20,790

47: $19,470

48: $18,414

49: $17,490

50: $16,962

51: $16,566

52: $16,170

53: $15,906

54: $15,642

55: $15,510

56: $15,378

57: $15,246

58: $15,114

59: $14,982

60: $14,850

61: $14,718

62: $14,586

63: $14,454

64: $14,322

65: $14,190

66: $14,058

67: $13,926

68: $13,794

69: $13,662

70: $13,530

71: $13,398

72: $13,266

73: $13,134

74: $13,002

75: $12,870

76: $12,738

