Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2019 RSM Classic

There are any number of ways to measure Brendon Todd’s impressive turn around over the course of the past month. Consecutive victories at the Bermuda Championship and the Mayakoba Golf Classic are the most obvious, bumping his career wins from one to three. This stat from Alex Myers on Saturday was pretty telling, too: Beginning with a final-round 66 at last month's Houston Open, Todd has shot 12 consecutive rounds in the 60s and is a cumulative 68 under par.

One other way to detail things is by career money. Before the victory in Bermuda, Todd had made $6.74 million on the PGA Tour, ranking him outside the top 250 on the PGA Tour’s all-time money list. In his last two starts, he’s made $1.836 million to jump to $8.579 million for his career, ranking him 223rd. If he were to win the RSM Classic on Sunday, he would earn another $1.188 million from the overall prize money purse of $6.6 million. That would increase his career winnings to $9.767 million, easily jumping him inside the top 200 all time. Moreover, he would have earned 30.9 percent of his entire career earnings in his last three starts.

Here is the prize money for each place for players making the cut at Sea Island Golf Club. We’ll update the post at the end of the tournament with specifics about how much each player who made the cut earned.

Win: $1,188,000
2: $719,400
3: $455,400
4: $323,400
5: $270,600
6: $239,250
7: $222,750
8: $206,250
9: $193,050
10: $179,850
11: $166,650
12: $153,450
13: $140,250
14: $127,050
15: $120,450
16: $113,850
17: $107,250
18: $100,650
19: $94,050
20: $87,450

21: $80,850
22: $74,250
23: $68,970
24: $63,690
25: $58,410
26: $53,130
27: $51,150
28: $49,170
29: $47,190
30: $45,210
31: $43,230
32: $41,250
33: $39,270
34: $37,620
35: $35,970
36: $34,320
37: $32,670
38: $31,350
39: $30,030
40: $28,710

41: $27,390
42: $26,070
43: $24,750
44: $23,430
45: $22,110
46: $20,790
47: $19,470
48: $18,414
49: $17,490
50: $16,962
51: $16,566
52: $16,170
53: $15,906
54: $15,642
55: $15,510
56: $15,378
57: $15,246
58: $15,114
59: $14,982
60: $14,850

61: $14,718
62: $14,586
63: $14,454
64: $14,322
65: $14,190
66: $14,058
67: $13,926
68: $13,794
69: $13,662
70: $13,530
71: $13,398
72: $13,266
73: $13,134
74: $13,002
75: $12,870
76: $12,738

