Winner's Bag: Tyler Duncan's equipment at the RSM Classic

Tyler Duncan’s ball-striking was an asset all week long, but his putting stroke found its form at the right time on Sunday. That led to a playoff win over Webb Simpson at the RSM Classic for Duncan's first win of any kind as a professional. The Indiana native holed a 15-footer for birdie on the second extra hole after making a 25-foot birdie putt on the same par-4 18th hole to get into the playoff.

Duncan rallied with a final-round 65 at Sea Island Golf Club that started with a bogey (his first and only bogey of the week), but produced six birdies after that. His putter is a Scotty Cameron by Titleist 009, a Newport-style blade favored by many tour pros.

But it was Duncan’s play from tee to green that made the difference. Duncan ranked second in strokes gained/tee to green, picking up nearly seven shots on the field. He was sixth in driving accuracy with his Titleist TS2 driver and used a set of Titleist 718AP2 irons to rank T-4 in greens in regulation at 83.33 percent, hitting 60 of 72 greens.

Of the dozen times he missed the green, Duncan got up and down all but one, including four-for-four in sand saves, for a 91.67 scrambling rate that led the field. Duncan’s 54- and 58-degree wedges are Titleist’s new Vokey SM8 model that were just introduced to tour staff at Sea Island.

Although the company is providing no details at this time about the wedges, photos reveal some specific cosmetic differences. Although the hallmark Vokey wings logo remains, the Titleist name is absent from the rear of the club, while “Vokey Design” is prominent. Also gone is the “saw mill” logo, providing a large, clean area in the back.

And now Duncan has filled in a large blank area on his resume: professional tour winner.

Ball: Titleist Pro V1

Driver: Titleist TS2, 9.5 degrees

3-wood: Titleist TS3, 13.5 degrees

Irons (2): Titleist U500; (4-PW): Titleist 718 AP2

Wedges: Titleist SM7 (50 degrees); Titleist Vokey SM8 (54, 58 degrees)

Putter: Scotty Cameron by Titleist 009M

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS