Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2019 Rocket Mortgage Classic

Stop me if you've heard this before—particularly close readers of our weekly PGA Tour prize-money recaps—but a six-stroke lead would seem to be a pretty comfortable advantage for
Nate Lashley as he enters the final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club on Sunday. Of course, the 36-year-old didn't want to hear anything about the tournament already being over on Saturday night after signing for a third-round nine-under 63, least the final round become a story about a stumble rather than a victory lap.
We’re not trying to jinx Nate, but if he does hang on to grab his first career PGA Tour title on Sunday, it’s going to be a monumental day. Lashley will win $1.314 million as the inaugural Rocket Mortgage champion, which would exceed his entire career earnings on the PGA Tour prior to Sunday ($838,152).
In total, Lashley has competed in 32 PGA Tour events and had just one previous top-10 finish. That was a T-8 at the Puerto Rico Classic in February. Interestingly, it was not his previously biggest one-event payday, as that earned him only $90,000. A T-12 at the Desert Classic in January allowed him to cash a $112,100 check.
The overall purse at Detroit Golf Club is $7.3 million. Here’s the prize money break down for the entire field that’s playing all 72 holes. We’ll update with individual names after Sunday’s action is complete.
Win: $1,314,000
2: $788,400
3: $496,400
4: $350,400
5: $292,000
6: $262,800
7: $244,550
8: $226,300
9: $211,700
10: $197,100
11: $182,500
12: $167,900
13: $153,300
14: $138,700
15: $131,400
16: $124,100
17: $116,800
18: $109,500
19: $102,200
20: $94,900
21: $87,600
22: $81,760
23: $75,920
24: $70,080
25: $64,240
26: $58,400
27: $56,210
28: $54,020
29: $51,830
30: $49,640
31: $47,450
32: $45,260
33: $43,070
34: $41,245
35: $39,420
36: $37,595
37: $35,770
38: $34,310
39: $32,850
40: $31,390
41: $29,930
42: $28,470
43: $27,010
44: $25,550
45: $24,090
46: $22,630
47: $21,170
48: $20,002
49: $18,980
50: $18,396
51: $17,958
52: $17,520
54: $17,228
54: $16,936
55: $16,790
56: $16,644
57: $16,498
58: $16,352
59: $16,206
60: $16,060
61: $15,914
62: $15,768
63: $15,622
64: $15,476
65: $15,330
66: $15,184
67: $15,038
68: $14,892
69: $14,746
70: $14,600
71: $14,454
