Stop me if you’ve heard this before—particularly close readers of our weekly PGA Tour prize-money recaps—but a six-stroke lead would seem to be a pretty comfortable advantage for Chez Reavie Nate Lashley as he enters the final round of the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club on Sunday. Of course, the 37-year-old 36-year-old didn’t want to hear anything about the tournament already being over on Saturday night after signing for a third-round seven-under 63 nine-under 63, least the final round become a story about a stumble rather than a victory lap.

We’re not trying to jinx Nate, but if he does hang on to grab his first career PGA Tour title on Sunday, it’s going to be a monumental day. Lashley will win $1.314 million as the inaugural Rocket Mortgage champion, which would exceed his entire career earnings on the PGA Tour prior to Sunday ($838,152).

In total, Lashley has competed in 32 PGA Tour events and had just one previous top-10 finish. That was a T-8 at the Puerto Rico Classic in February. Interestingly, it was not his previously biggest one-event payday, as that earned him only $90,000. A T-12 at the Desert Classic in January allowed him to cash a $112,100 check.

The overall purse at Detroit Golf Club is $7.3 million. Here’s the prize money break down for the entire field that’s playing all 72 holes. We’ll update with individual names after Sunday’s action is complete.

Win: $1,314,000

2: $788,400

3: $496,400

4: $350,400

5: $292,000

6: $262,800

7: $244,550

8: $226,300

9: $211,700

10: $197,100

11: $182,500

12: $167,900

13: $153,300

14: $138,700

15: $131,400

16: $124,100

17: $116,800

18: $109,500

19: $102,200

20: $94,900

21: $87,600

22: $81,760

23: $75,920

24: $70,080

25: $64,240

26: $58,400

27: $56,210

28: $54,020

29: $51,830

30: $49,640

31: $47,450

32: $45,260

33: $43,070

34: $41,245

35: $39,420

36: $37,595

37: $35,770

38: $34,310

39: $32,850

40: $31,390

41: $29,930

42: $28,470

43: $27,010

44: $25,550

45: $24,090

46: $22,630

47: $21,170

48: $20,002

49: $18,980

50: $18,396

51: $17,958

52: $17,520

54: $17,228

54: $16,936

55: $16,790

56: $16,644

57: $16,498

58: $16,352

59: $16,206

60: $16,060

61: $15,914

62: $15,768

63: $15,622

64: $15,476

65: $15,330

66: $15,184

67: $15,038

68: $14,892

69: $14,746

70: $14,600

71: $14,454

