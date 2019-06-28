Viral Video36 minutes ago

Watch Rickie Fowler and the Make-A-Wish Foundation grant a fan's dream

By
PGA Championship - Round Three
Warren Little(Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

It's not be an easy road for Anthony Trudel. In 2017, the then-11-year-old was suffering from massive headaches, prompting a visit to a Parkland, Fla. hospital. Within hours of the visit, Trudel and his family would learn he had a tumor on his brain.

"His world was turned upside down," says Trudel's mother, Daniela.

Anthony has endured a lot since that news, undergoing multiple surgeries and tackling the complications that come with them. Yet through the procedures, Anthony never lost his love of the game of golf. He would pepper doctors about how his adversity would impact his ability to play, wanting to make sure he'd still be able to tee it up. His love of Rickie Fowler, his favorite player, was also undeterred. He would constantly call his mother to come pick him up early on Thursdays and Friday so he could be home in time to watch Fowler play.

Wanting to give her son a gift, Daniela wrote to Fowler, expressing how much it would mean to Anthony if he ever had the chance to meet Fowler. This week in Detroit, Fowler and the Make-a-Wish Foundation made that dream a reality.

Along with meeting Fowler and receiving a new set of clubs, Trudel will be the honorary observer of Fowler, Kevin Kisner and Charles Howell III on Friday, bestowing a chance to be inside the ropes with his hero. "I told him to bring me some good luck on Friday," Fowler said with a smile.

