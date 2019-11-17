Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2019 Mayakoba Golf Classic

The race to finish the Mayakoba Golf Classic before nightfall on Sunday is on as the 82 players who made the cut in Mexico will try to play the third and fourth rounds of the tournament and avoid a Monday finish. The task was made virtually impossible, however, by the fact that 82 players actually made the cut, with 20 players tied on the number at one under par, all sitting T-63. (Remember the new cut rule for the 2019-’20 season is the top 65 and ties.)

To offset the large remaining field, groups will play in threesomes off the first and 10th tees on Sunday and will not be repaired after the third round. But the likelihood of play finishing on Sunday is remote.

And just what are they playing for? The prize money payout at the El Cameleon course in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, is $7.2 million with the winner receiving $1.296 million. Here’s the breakdown of the prize money payout for every place that makes the cut. We’ll update this after the end of the tournament (whenever that is) with how much each player earned for the week.

Win: $1,296,000

2: $784,800

3: $496,800

4: $352,800

5: $295,200

6: $261,000

7: $243,000

8: $225,000

9: $210,600

10: $196,200

11: $181,800

12: $167,400

13: $153,000

14: $138,600

15: $131,400

16: $124,200

17: $117,000

18: $109,800

19: $102,600

20: $95,400

21: $88,200

22: $81,000

23: $75,240

24: $69,480

25: $63,720

26: $57,960

27: $55,800

28: $53,640

29: $51,480

30: $49,320

31: $47,160

32: $45,000

33: $42,840

34: $41,040

35: $39,240

36: $37,440

37: $35,640

38: $34,200

39: $32,760

40: $31,320

41: $29,880

42: $28,440

43: $27,000

44: $25,600

45: $24,120

46: $22,680

47: $21,240

48: $20,088

49: $19,080

50: $18,504

51: $18,072

52: $17,640

53: $17,352

54: $17,064

55: $16,920

56: $16,776

57: $16,632

58: $16,488

59: $16,344

60: $16,200

61: $16,056

62: $15,912

63: $15,768

64: $15,624

65: $15,480

66: $15,336

67: $15,192

68: $15,048

69: $14,904

70: $14,760

71: $14,616

72: $14,472

73: $14,328

74: $14,184

75: $14,040

76: $13,896

77: $13,752

78: $13,608

79: $13,464

80: $13,320

81: $13,176

82: $13,032

