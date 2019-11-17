Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2019 Mayakoba Golf Classic

The race to finish the Mayakoba Golf Classic before nightfall on Sunday is on as the 82 players who made the cut in Mexico will try to play the third and fourth rounds of the tournament and avoid a Monday finish. The task was made virtually impossible, however, by the fact that 82 players actually made the cut, with 20 players tied on the number at one under par, all sitting T-63. (Remember the new cut rule for the 2019-’20 season is the top 65 and ties.)
To offset the large remaining field, groups will play in threesomes off the first and 10th tees on Sunday and will not be repaired after the third round. But the likelihood of play finishing on Sunday is remote.
And just what are they playing for? The prize money payout at the El Cameleon course in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, is $7.2 million with the winner receiving $1.296 million. Here’s the breakdown of the prize money payout for every place that makes the cut. We’ll update this after the end of the tournament (whenever that is) with how much each player earned for the week.
Win: $1,296,000
2: $784,800
3: $496,800
4: $352,800
5: $295,200
6: $261,000
7: $243,000
8: $225,000
9: $210,600
10: $196,200
11: $181,800
12: $167,400
13: $153,000
14: $138,600
15: $131,400
16: $124,200
17: $117,000
18: $109,800
19: $102,600
20: $95,400
21: $88,200
22: $81,000
23: $75,240
24: $69,480
25: $63,720
26: $57,960
27: $55,800
28: $53,640
29: $51,480
30: $49,320
31: $47,160
32: $45,000
33: $42,840
34: $41,040
35: $39,240
36: $37,440
37: $35,640
38: $34,200
39: $32,760
40: $31,320
41: $29,880
42: $28,440
43: $27,000
44: $25,600
45: $24,120
46: $22,680
47: $21,240
48: $20,088
49: $19,080
50: $18,504
51: $18,072
52: $17,640
53: $17,352
54: $17,064
55: $16,920
56: $16,776
57: $16,632
58: $16,488
59: $16,344
60: $16,200
61: $16,056
62: $15,912
63: $15,768
64: $15,624
65: $15,480
66: $15,336
67: $15,192
68: $15,048
69: $14,904
70: $14,760
71: $14,616
72: $14,472
73: $14,328
74: $14,184
75: $14,040
76: $13,896
77: $13,752
78: $13,608
79: $13,464
80: $13,320
81: $13,176
82: $13,032