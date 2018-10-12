News & Toursan hour ago

Henrik Stenson undergoes elbow surgery, pulls out of WGC event

Henrik Stenson announced on Instagram Friday that he underwent a minor procedure on his elbow.

Stenson said the operation was a success, but the surgery will force him to miss the upcoming WGC-HSBC Champions in late October. Stenson had finished runner-up in the event the last two seasons.

"I hate to miss it," Stenson said of the Shanghai tournament, "but wish everyone involved a great event and look forward to playing there next year!"

Stenson was plagued with the elbow issue throughout 2018, missing a handful of tournaments in various parts of the season. His performance suffered greatly because of the ailment, dropping from ninth to 26th in the Official World Golf Rankings.

Nevertheless, despite the injury, Stenson went undefeated in this year's Ryder Cup, going 2-0 with Justin Rose in foursomes and knocking off Bubba Watson 5 & 4 in Sunday singles.

