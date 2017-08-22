Trending
The Iceman

Henrik Stenson continues to be the man, makes hilarious press conference sex joke

By
6 hours ago
Wyndham Championship - Round Two
Streeter LeckaGREENSBORO, NC - AUGUST 18: Henrik Stenson of Sweden waits to hit on the 12th hole during the second round of the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club on August 18, 2017 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

OLD WESTBURY, N.Y. -- Coming off his first win of the 2016-2017 season at the Wyndham Championship, it came as no surprise that Henrik Stenson was in high spirits when talking to the media on Tuesday at the Northern Trust.

It just so happens I'm in pretty high spirits too, covering my first tournament for Golf Digest. Obviously, I can relate to how Henrik is feeling.

When it was announced that Stenson was headed to the media center, I jumped out of my seat. "Here's my big chance. First press conference as a member of the media, and it's with the 2016 Open champion! Dream come true!"

I nervously waited for my turn with the microphone in the back of the room. After answering a variety of questions in true Stenson fashion, with subtle jokes and honesty, finally it was my turn. I noticed a trend since his 2013 FedEx Cup winning season. The Swede seemed to play some of his best golf late in the year, 2015 and 2016 specifically.

Finally, I got the microphone and my number was called. The final question of the press conference. Here goes …

"Henrik, you seem to play some of your best golf late in the season. Is there anything to late in the season that kind of turns you on?" I asked as my heart raced.

"There's a lot of things that can turn me on I guess, I don't know if August and September are the two," Stenson said.

Hot start! Sex jokes, at my expense, from the Iceman. That's the last time I'll ever use the words "turned on" in a question again.

All things considered, the first presser lived up to the hype. Now, if you'll excuse me, I have to visit the first-aid tent for treatment from Stenson's burn.

RELATED: There's one thing Henrik Stenson wishes he did with the Claret Jug

WATCH MORE VIDEOS FROM THE LOOP

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Hidden Talents

Louis Oosthuizen explains how that fantastic viral video of him lip-syncing came to be

2 hours ago
Drink Up

Ranking every 2017 Bud Light NFL team can

2 hours ago
The Iceman

Henrik Stenson continues to be the man, makes hilarious press conference sex joke

6 hours ago
The Grind

The PGA Tour's day of reckoning, another amateur golf controversy, and Rickie Fowler takes...

8 hours ago
Personal Wellness

12 easy ways to tell if you were blinded by the eclipse

8 hours ago
Retina TKO

The sports world stared straight into the eclipse and the eclipse stared back

August 21, 2017
Living on a Prayer

A-Rod and J-Lo working out to Bon Jovi is the 80s training montage you didn’t know you needed

August 21, 2017
Goodell 2020

5 more years! What to expect from Roger Goodell’s new contract

August 21, 2017
Bad Playlists

Which of these songs is the worst pick for your funeral?

August 21, 2017
Viral Videos

This golf towel trick shot will blow your mind

August 21, 2017
Odd Highlights

You've never seen a PGA Tour pro more concerned about a tee than Ben Crane on this...

August 21, 2017
Monday Superlatives

MLB Umpires are the Snowflakes of the Week

August 21, 2017
Unbelievable

This center fielder's catch at the Junior League World Series is the play of the year

August 20, 2017
Trick Plays Gone Wrong

Georgia high school football team attempts 'the worm' to trick opponent

August 19, 2017
Solheim Cup

Michelle Wie -- oops! -- wore the wrong outfit on the first day of the Solheim Cup

August 18, 2017
From Bad To Worse

A brief history of the most absurd college football bowl game names

August 18, 2017
Instant Classics

On the 10th anniversary of Superbad, Seth Rogen shares some delightful trivia about...

August 18, 2017
Life Hacks

iTunes’ hottest track is 10 minutes of hot silence (seriously)

August 18, 2017
Related
Golf News & Tours2017 Northern Trust tee times, viewer's guide
Golf News & ToursHenrik Stenson holds one shot lead at Wyndham Champ…
Golf News & ToursMatt Every shoots 61, leads Henrik Stenson by one s…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    CNMN Collection