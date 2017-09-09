HBO's first real trailer for Season 9 of "Curb Your Enthusiasm" looks fantastic (Obviously)

HBO has been building buzz for the return of Curb Your Enthusiasm with a variety of promos that feature old clips from the classic comedy. Those are fun, but on Sunday night, the network finally dropped the first real trailer for Season 9, which begins Oct. 1. And not surprisingly, it looks awesome.

Despite a six-year layoff, Larry David doesn't appear to have lost a step when it comes to being a total curmudgeon. Check out the 90-second clip that even teases a scene on a golf course:

With all due respect to Sunday Night Football, this is what we'll be waiting all day for in a couple of weeks.

