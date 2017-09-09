Trending
Must-See TV

HBO's first real trailer for Season 9 of "Curb Your Enthusiasm" looks fantastic (Obviously)

By
2 hours ago

HBO has been building buzz for the return of Curb Your Enthusiasm with a variety of promos that feature old clips from the classic comedy. Those are fun, but on Sunday night, the network finally dropped the first real trailer for Season 9, which begins Oct. 1. And not surprisingly, it looks awesome.

Despite a six-year layoff, Larry David doesn't appear to have lost a step when it comes to being a total curmudgeon. Check out the 90-second clip that even teases a scene on a golf course:

With all due respect to Sunday Night Football, this is what we'll be waiting all day for in a couple of weeks.

RELATED: Golf Digest's interview with Larry David

WATCH MORE VIDEOS FROM THE LOOP

MORE FROM THE LOOP
21st Century Problems

Bad news! Your sex robot may one day rise up and murder you

37 minutes ago
Viral Videos

Marshawn Lynch interrupts his coach's press conference to make sure he won't get fined

an hour ago
Headscratcher

Miss America contestant's yodeling ventriloquism act will haunt your dreams

an hour ago
Must-See TV

HBO's first real trailer for Season 9 of "Curb Your Enthusiasm" looks fantastic (Obviously)

2 hours ago
Upsets

The new Miss America is from North Dakota(?!) -- and she went to high school with an NFL...

2 hours ago
Monday Superlatives

Sloane Stephens and Madison Keys had the best sports moment of the year

3 hours ago
NFL Twitter

How'd Your Team Do, Twitter Edition: Cincinnati Bengals get shut out at home on NFL's Opening...

7 hours ago
When Golf Clubs Disobey

Former NFL kicker Josh Scobee captures this hilarious video of a golfer throwing his clubs in...

17 hours ago
Boom, Roasted

Tim Tebow gets roasted by Missouri fan's sign on SEC Network preview show

September 9, 2017
Touch 'Em All

Washington Nationals center fielder hits inside-the-park grand slam

September 9, 2017
Tiger Watch

Tiger Woods spotted in Rafa Nadal's box at U.S. Open, shows his loyalty to the Raiders yet...

September 8, 2017
Slip and Slide

Reliving the most mortifying athlete DM fails in Internet history

September 8, 2017
Difference Maker

NextDoor could well be the social media app that saves humanity

September 8, 2017
Defying The Odds

Antonio Cromartie defies odds, has fourth child since vasectomy (and 14th overall)

September 8, 2017
Wait, What?

Roger Goodell, who is the NFL commissioner, says he's "not a football expert"

September 7, 2017
Smooth Operators

World Long Drive champ celebrates in style, thanks his "super hot" wife

September 7, 2017
USA

Justin Thomas has some sweet-looking USA kicks thanks to Michelle Wie

September 7, 2017
Viral Videos

This high school football ref might be faster than Usain Bolt

September 6, 2017
Related
Golf News & ToursU.S. moves six points ahead, only 2 1/2 points shor…
Golf News & ToursMeetings ahead of this week's Evian Championship co…
The LoopFormer NFL kicker Josh Scobee captures this hilario…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    CNMN Collection