Harris English had an adventurous route to an even-par 36 on Friday

As much as golf commentators will try to sell you the "par is always a good score" line, sometimes it just doesn't cut it on the PGA Tour. A pair of 72s at the U.S. Open might put you in contention heading into the weekend, but at a regular tour stop, it might send you home early.

However, in Harris English's case, par was a downright remarkable score on the front nine of his second round at the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship. After making a par at the 10th (his first), English went on a rollercoaster ride that went up, down, left, right and every which way imaginable to turn in an even-par 36, making just one other par at the 18th. Check out his colorful seven-hole stretch in between:

Well, that's one way to do it. Unfortunately there's no video of the hole-in-one, which has become a common occurrence at Corales Golf Club .

English's front-nine card feels like a microcosm of his 2017-2018 campaign, one in which he missed his first five cuts before registering a T-11 at the CareerBuilder Challenge and a T-8 at the Farmers Insurance Open. Since Torrey, he's missed three of his next five cuts, most recently tying for 22nd at Bay Hill. It's been one step forward, two steps back, but barring a late-round stumble in the Dominican Republic, he should make the weekend for a second-straight made cut.