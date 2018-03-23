Watch: Tour player has no idea he's made hole-in-one

Nothing beats making a hole-in-one. Even if you didn't see it go in.

Shawn Stefani was going sideways in the second round of the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship, the PGA Tour's alternate event to the WGC-Match Play, two over through 16 after firing a first-round 68. The final two holes at Corales G.C. are a bear, and the 36-year-old needed a solid finish to make the weekend. And a solid finish is what he submitted, thanks to carding an ace at the 214-yard par-3 17th.

One slight issue: As you can tell from the end of the video, Stefani had no idea his shot went in.

Feel bad for Stefani, as watching your ball disappear is one of life's greatest joys. That said, given the hole-in-one guaranteed him a Saturday tee time—and with it, a five-figure paycheck for the week—we're guessing he's not too dejected.

