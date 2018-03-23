News & Tours3 hours ago

Watch: Tour player has no idea he's made hole-in-one

By

Nothing beats making a hole-in-one. Even if you didn't see it go in.

Shawn Stefani was going sideways in the second round of the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship, the PGA Tour's alternate event to the WGC-Match Play, two over through 16 after firing a first-round 68. The final two holes at Corales G.C. are a bear, and the 36-year-old needed a solid finish to make the weekend. And a solid finish is what he submitted, thanks to carding an ace at the 214-yard par-3 17th.

One slight issue: As you can tell from the end of the video, Stefani had no idea his shot went in.

Feel bad for Stefani, as watching your ball disappear is one of life's greatest joys. That said, given the hole-in-one guaranteed him a Saturday tee time—and with it, a five-figure paycheck for the week—we're guessing he's not too dejected.

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

Trending on Golf World
Related
Golf News & ToursWatch Justin Thomas make an incredible save from th…
Golf News & ToursOn second glance, the World Long Drive Championship…
Golf News & ToursYou can win a dinner with Jack Nicklaus and golf at…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    ©2018 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection