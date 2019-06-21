Trending
Hannah Green, the leader of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship, was very unprepared for the weather

CHASKA, MN - JUNE 20: Hannah Green of Australia hits out of the fairway on the third hole during the first round for the 65th KPMG Womens PGA Championship held at Hazeltine National Golf Club on June 20, 2019 in Chaska, Minnesota.

CHASKA, Minn. — In the morning wave of the opening round of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship, the sun was out, it was a little windy, but nothing crazy. By the afternoon, the temperature dropped and rain started coming down hard. Everyone was taking off their sunglasses and putting on their rain gear.

Well, almost everyone.

Hannah Green, the leader after Dat 1 at Hazeltine National with a bogey-free four-under 68, wasn't putting on rain pants because, well, she doesn't own any.

"I don't know why I don't," said Green, who turned pro a year ago, when asked why she doesn't own rain pants. "I think I'm going to have to invest in some. Even if I own some, I really don't like wearing them just because they're really baggy and make a lot of noise. I prefer to just wear pants if it's raining, but I thought it wasn't going to be as cold as it was today so I went in shorts."

She relied on volunteers handing out towels to help keep herself and her gear dry. Even the jacket she wore, her boyfriend had to run back to the house to grab.

The Australian native is ranked No. 114 in the world. Her best finish this season is a T-10 at the ISPS Handa Women's Australian Open. She has a one-shot lead over Mel Reid and Hyo Joo Kim heading into the second round.

