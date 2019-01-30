Trending
Gregg Popovich says the Suns "got robbed" in fantastic rant following Spurs buzzer-beater

Gregg Popovich is the last person you'd ever expect in sports the world to sugercoat something. That being said, one would still expect the San Antonio Spurs' curmudgeonly coach to show a shred of happiness after his team picked up a win at the buzzer on Tuesday night, right? Wrong.

Following the Spurs' 126-124 win over the Phoenix Suns on a Rudy Gay shot at the horn, Popovich offered this fantastic tirade in which he rips his team and coaching staff, while saying the Suns "got robbed." Enjoy:

Again, the Spurs won the game. Incredible. Anyway, here's the transcript of this 25-second rip-fest:

"We were really fortunate to win the game. I thought that they out-played us, out-coached us, out-physicaled us, out-executed us. We had no respect for them or for the game. We didn’t play with each other. It was a pathetic performance, and Phoenix got robbed."

Never change, Pop.

