GOP candidate threatens to "stomp" on Pennsylvania governor's face with golf spikes

The lead up to the 2018 mid-term elections has provided plenty of zany fodder from a brilliant political attack ad involving Big Foot to another in which the attack comes from a congressional candidate's own siblings. But now a less polished clip of a Pennsylvania Republican gubernatorial candidate has gone viral as well . And it might be the strangest of them all.

Scott Wagner didn't hold back when addressing Pennsylvania governor Tom Wolf in a Facebook Live video on Friday. And one threatening line to his opponent in particular caught everyone's attention.

“Well, Governor Wolf, let me tell you what, between now and Nov. 6, you better put a catcher’s mask on your face, because I’m going to stomp all over your face with golf spikes.”

Wallace didn't specify whether he meant metal or soft spikes, but he did add this:

“I’m going to win this for the state of Pennsylvania. And we’re throwing you out of office. Because I’m sick and tired of your negative ads. Governor Wolf, I am bound and determined, I am going to vote you out of office.”

OK then. Anyway, here's the bizarre clip:

According to The Daily Beast , Wagner currently trails Wolf by double digits in the polls. We'll have to wait and see if this video helps him, um, dig into that deficit.

RELATED: Politics & golf is remains a delicate dance