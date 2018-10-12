Trending
Weird Golf News

GOP candidate threatens to "stomp" on Pennsylvania governor's face with golf spikes

By
3 hours ago

The lead up to the 2018 mid-term elections has provided plenty of zany fodder from a brilliant political attack ad involving Big Foot to another in which the attack comes from a congressional candidate's own siblings. But now a less polished clip of a Pennsylvania Republican gubernatorial candidate has gone viral as well. And it might be the strangest of them all.

Scott Wagner didn't hold back when addressing Pennsylvania governor Tom Wolf in a Facebook Live video on Friday. And one threatening line to his opponent in particular caught everyone's attention.

“Well, Governor Wolf, let me tell you what, between now and Nov. 6, you better put a catcher’s mask on your face, because I’m going to stomp all over your face with golf spikes.”

Wallace didn't specify whether he meant metal or soft spikes, but he did add this:

“I’m going to win this for the state of Pennsylvania. And we’re throwing you out of office. Because I’m sick and tired of your negative ads. Governor Wolf, I am bound and determined, I am going to vote you out of office.”

OK then. Anyway, here's the bizarre clip:

According to The Daily Beast, Wagner currently trails Wolf by double digits in the polls. We'll have to wait and see if this video helps him, um, dig into that deficit.

RELATED: Politics & golf is remains a delicate dance

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Oops!

A golf cart is not a dune buggy, which is why this one got stuck in a bunker at the Olympic...

3 hours ago
Weird Golf News

GOP candidate threatens to "stomp" on Pennsylvania governor's face with golf spikes

3 hours ago
Just A Bit Outside

Where does Brandon Carlo's botched empty-netter rank among the all-time empty net fails?

4 hours ago
Legends

Vince Carter is still casually throwing down 360-degree dunks in his 40s

5 hours ago
It's All Happening Now

Wind gust blows Justin Rose's ball five feet from the hole as British Masters continues its

5 hours ago
Well Played

Sacramento Kings Twitter account shared highlights, but not the score during blowout loss

6 hours ago
Viral Videos

Odell Beckham should probably just play every position for the New York Giants

7 hours ago
Let It Snow

The first snow game of the NFL season could arrive as early as Sunday

9 hours ago
Legends

Nate Robinson looks like he could still win the NBA Slam Dunk Contest

October 11, 2018
Annoying NFL Texts

Annoying NFL Texts: Putting Drew Brees' record in proper perspective

October 11, 2018
Shake n' Steak

LongHorn Steakhouse has its own bourbon now, plan accordingly

October 11, 2018
NBA

Apparently the drama surrounding Jimmy Butler and the Minnesota Timberwolves is Mark fault

October 11, 2018
Gambling

Patriots-Chiefs game on track to set the record for highest NFL over/under total

October 11, 2018
Viral Videos

How this Asian Tour pro kept his cool during this hilarious caddie prank is nothing short of...

October 11, 2018
Rising Stars

Why the Atlanta Hawks will be one of the NBA's most fun teams to watch (HINT: Trae Young)

October 11, 2018
Gotta Support the Team

Red Sox fan wakes up from surgery, immediately starts smack-talking the Yankees

October 11, 2018
Well Played

Justin Rose is arguably the world's best golfer, but clearly the world's best tournament host

October 11, 2018
Chugzilla

Natural Light has a 77-pack now...and it costs less than a box of Pro V1s

October 11, 2018
Related
The LoopBarack Obama takes on Republicans... on the golf co…
The Loop10 Republicans voted against Jack Nicklaus getting …
The Loop8 things we learned from these photos of President …
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2018 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection