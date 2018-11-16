Golfer who shot 92 at the U.S. Open earns his European Tour card, fires back at his critics on Twitter

Scott Gregory introduced himself to golf fans around the world at this year's U.S. Open with a disastrous first-round 92 at Shinnecock Hills . But if you thought that was the last you'd hear of the young Englishman, then think again.

On Thursday, Gregory finished T-11 at the final stage of European Tour Qualifying School to become one of 27 players to earn European Tour cards for next season and cap one of the year's best redemption stories. The 24-year-old and 2016 British Amateur champ made it through all three stages of qualifying, including a six-round marathon finale in Spain.

“It’s been a tough year with injury and I didn’t have my best day at the U.S. Open,” an emotional Gregory said after . “I probably came under some unfair criticism so to do this not only proves it to myself but it proves it to them. It keeps a lot of people quiet."

But Gregory, understandably, wasn't keeping quiet on social media after earning his tour card for the first time. After saying he'd word any message to his critics "carefully," he tweeted this:

Sounds okay to us, Scott.

