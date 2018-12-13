STIX3 hours ago

Golf Galaxy holiday giveaway promotion offers customers chance at free prizes, rewards points

By
Kim Cook,Photographer

As a reward for being a last-minute shopper, Golf Galaxy locations nationwide will be hosting an in-store event in which the golf retailer will be offering gifts and prizes.

Not too often are you rewarded for your tardiness in holiday shopping, but thanks to the golf retailer, your procrastination could result in some prizes.

There will be live prize drawings in each Golf Galaxy every 30 minutes—beginning at 6:30 p.m., with prizes from some of the top apparel and equipment companies. There will also be contests in store—putting from various distances on the in-store putting green to give away Scorecard rewards. Shoppers who stop by the event will have a chance to earn up to 300 ScoreCard bonus points (equals a $10 ScoreCard reward) in the “Putt for Points” contest.

And Golf Galaxy is offering 25-percent off all products Thursday only (Dec. 13). A good reward for being late.

Click here to check out a Golf Galaxy location near you.

RELATED: The five players who gained the most strokes off the tee this fall—and the drivers they use

