2018 Gift Guide for Golfers: 9 ideas for the tech-obsessed

Golfers love their accessories—and in an ever-growing world of wearable technology and smart products, from rangefinders to GPS watches, there's a lot to choose from. Some prefer distance-measuring product with a clean display, others focus on gear with durable construction, and there are those who crave endless analytics and tour-level precision. These gift ideas cover all levels of golfers and cater to every need.

One tip to remember, be sure to pay attention to any charging or battery needs when you're buying electronics this holiday season. There's nothing worse than opening a toy you want to play with and realizing you don't have the batteries needed to power it up.

Garmin Approach S20 GPS Watch

The AutoShot analyzer on this watch records distances for easy post-round analyzing and displays notifications from your phone in a simple, non-distracting way. The touchscreen is golf-glove friendly, readable in intense sunlight, and it gives ultra-accurate reads. This golf watch ($150) has everything you want on the course, plus a sleek design that's appropriate off the course, too.

Nikon COOLSHOT 20 Rangefinder

The quick display from this compact rangefinder weighs under 5 ounces and is ultra durable. It's also extremely accurate, has a 6x monocular design and is specially constructed to accommodate for golfers who wear glasses. It's on sale now for $169.98 (down from $200), so grab one quick before they're gone.

Callaway Men's Smart Polarized Sunglasses

These cool and UVA protected sunglasses double as smart sunglasses. They wirelessly connect to any Bluetooth device so you can play music or answer phone calls on the connected earbuds. The temple features buttons to control volume and calls for a fully phone-free use and the battery lasts around eight hours. Techy golfers on your list will love playing with these sunglasses ($130, down from $200).

GolfBuddy WTX + Golf GPS Watch

One of the more stylish golf GPS watches, this full color LCD touchscreen device works in up to eight languages. The automatic course and hole recognition makes it easy to use. This golf watch ($200) doubles as an everyday watch, too, with phone notifications and activity tracking built-in.

Bushnell PHANTOM Golf GPS

This ultra-portable GPS is a sure hit this holiday season. It's got a magnetic mount that sticks easily to a golf cart for a distraction-less display of yardage information. The Phantom ($100) also has auto course and hole recognition, up to four programmable hazard or layup distances per hole and connects to the Bushnell Golf App for additional techy features.

Arccos Caddie Smart Sensor Golf Performance Tracking System

Analytic-obsessed golfers will love the tracking capabilities. With live shot-tracking, extra accurate GPS and the company's AI platform, players have lowered their handicaps over 45 times faster than the average golfer, according to the company. The tracking system ($250) gathers information using sensors that fit into the grip of the club and then connects with your phone to provide feedback during and after each round.

Voice Caddie GC200 Golf Putting Aid

This putting aid is great for those who need more automation with their flatstick. When held over the ball, the putting aid measures the distance to the hole and gives feedback on slope and undulation on the green. Small enough to double as a ball marker, this gadget ($50) is water-resistant and adds a level of fun to any level of golfer.

Garmin Approach X10 Golf GPS Band

This simple GPS golf band is great for golfers of all levels. Pre-loaded with over 41,000 courses, the touchscreen display shows distances to the front, center and back of the green. It's also got manual pin placement for superior shot planning and is currently on sale for $129.98 (down from $200).

Bushnell Tour V4 Patriot Pack

When this rangefinder zeros in on your target, it sends a little buzz for quicker yardage readings. The compact design is packed with precise technology and an ergonomic grip that's easy to hold. The Patriot Pack ($280) also gives a portion of proceeds to the Folds of Honor Foundation.

