Golf Galaxy deals: Take advantage of these great holiday deals for golfers

As you start your holiday shopping for the golfers in your life , we won't judge if you decide to add an item or two to your shopping cart for yourself. Be honest—we all are guilty of this.

There are some particularly enticing deals from Golf Galaxy as the holiday season gears up.

This is the ideal time to buy new golf balls for the new season. Golf Galaxy is offering free personalization on all of its golf balls—from Titleist, Callaway, TaylorMade, Srixon and Wilson . There are pink-numbered TaylorMade Pro V1s, and yellow and orange balls from various manufacturers. Most of them are being offered at a discount, too, in addition to the free personalization. Now's definitely the time to buy.

Golf Galaxy's and Dick's Sporting Goods' ScoreCard program is a great way to earn rewards points for the purchases you make. And for a select time, the companies are offering 5-times the amount of reward points on the purchase of any Bushnell GPS device. The company has a number of options for every type of player—to the handheld Bushnell Phantom ( below , $130) to the Bushnell Pro X2 ( above , $549).

You won't find tour balls at this cheap of a price. Instead of plopping down $70 for a dozen quality golf balls when you forget to buy golf balls before your first round of the spring, make an investment now. Your future self will thank you for the foresight. You can find Bridgestone Tour B at 13 percent off their original price (now $39), the special-edition Callaway Chrome Soft TruVis Stars and Stripes and European models at 11 percent off ($40), TaylorMade TP5 and TP5xs at 22 percent off their original price (now $35) and Titleist Tour Soft at 10 percent off (now $35).

