Golf Channel to televise new men's college golf tournament in fall 2020

As college golf fans prepare for the NCAA men’s and women’s postseason this month, they have more to get excited about when it comes to watching the sport. On Thursday, Golf Channel announced a multiyear agreement to begin televising a new regular-season men’s tournament starting in fall of 2020.

Maridoe Golf Club in Dallas, which opened in 2017, will play host to the Maridoe Collegiate Invitational, a 54-hole stroke-play event that will take place Sept. 14-16, 2020. The men’s programs competing in the event will be announced over the summer. Golf Channel will broadcast live from the event during each round and compliment the broadcast with onsite new coverage.

This is the fifth college event that Golf Channel will televise annually, joining the NCAA Women’s and Men’s Championships, the East Lake Cup in November and the Western Intercollegiate, which was shown on TV for the first time last month.

“As we continue to expand our college golf platform, partnering with Maridoe Golf Club to create a new collegiate event in Dallas underscores Golf Channel’s commitment to raising the profile of college golf and showcasing the sport’s future stars,” said Tom Knapp, executive VP of programming and partnerships at Golf Channel, in a press release.

The addition of the event also falls in line with a strategy of filling out Golf Channel’s weekday programming lineup with more live tournament coverage, helping bridge the gap between regular Thursday-Sunday broadcasting of the PGA Tour, LPGA, PGA Tour Champions and European Tour.

