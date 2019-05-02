Defending NCAA champion Oklahoma State , Oklahoma, Arizona State, Wake Forest, Vanderbilt and Texas earned top seeds when the NCAA men’s golf committee announced on Wednesday the 81 teams and 45 individuals to play in the six NCAA Men's Regional tournaments May 13-15.

The Cowboys enter the postseason having won five team titles in the 2018-'19 season, including last week's Big 12 Championship, the first time OSU has earned the conference crown since 2011. They have been the No. 1 ranked team in the country according to the Golfweek/Bushnell college coaches. They look to become the first repeat NCAA champion since Alabama won back-to-back titles in 2013 and 2014.

Coach Alan Bratton's team boasts the top two individual players in the country in sophomore Matthew Wolff and junior Viktor Hovland, and also returns Austin Eckroat and Zach Bauchou from last year's title team. OSU is one of nine schools from the Big 12 to receive a regional bid. Eight Pac-12 schools earned spots, while 13 from the SEC and nine from the ACC are in the NCAA postseason. Six schools from the Big Ten received bids.

The top five teams from each regional and the low individual not on those teams advances to NCAA Championship at Blessings Golf Club in Fayetteville, Ark., May 24-29.

RELATED: This year's college postseason has just begun and I already has a new hero

This is the 10th anniversary of the men's national championship including match play to decide the team champion. The tournament begins with a stroke-play segment to determine the individual champion (72 holes) and whittle the field down to eight schools who then compete in a head-to-head match-play bracket. Thirty-three different programs have advanced to match play since the format was adopted in 2009, with Illinois and Oklahoma having the most appearances with six, followed by Texas with five and Alabama, Georgia Tech, Oregon, UCLA and USC with four.

PULLMAN REGIONAL

Palouse Ridge Golf Club, Pullman, Wash.

Hosted by Washington State

Teams (listed by seed; conference champs in brackets)

Oklahoma

Georgia Tech [ACC]

South Carolina

Texas A&M

UCLA

Brigham Young

Colorado State

Florida

Michigan State

Purdue

Kent State [Mid-American]

Northern Colorado [Big Sky]

Wright State [Horizon]

Iona [MAAC]

Individuals

Thomas Hutchison, UC Davis

Zach Smith, UC Santa Barbara

Daniel O’Loughlin, Colorado

Tim Widing, San Francisco

Jake Chanen, Grand Canyon

STANFORD REGIONAL

Stanford Golf Course, Stanford, Calif.

Hosted by Stanford

Teams (listed by seed; conference champs in brackets)

Arizona State

Stanford [Pac-12 Conference]

LSU

N.C. State

North Carolina

South Florida

Kansas

Virginia

Mississippi

Georgia Southern

UNC Greensboro [Southern]

Augusta [Mid-Eastern Athletic]

Denver [Summit]

Individuals

Austin Squires, Cincinnati

Riley Elmes, Loyola Marymount

James Nicholas, Yale

Kyler Dunkle, Utah

Teddy Zinsner, Yale

Guillaume Fanonnel, Louisiana-Monroe

Alex Lee, Fresno State

Jack Rhea, East Tennessee State

Shiso Go, East Tennessee State

Jake Vincent, Southern Utah

MYRTLE BEACH REGIONAL

TPC Myrtle Beach, Murrells Inlet, South Carolina

Hosted by Coastal Carolina

Teams (listed by seed; conference champs in brackets)

Wake Forest

California

Texas Tech

Illinois [Big Ten]

Florida State

UNLV

Oregon

Ohio State

Northwestern

Oregon State

Cal State Fullerton [Big West]

Middle Tennessee [Conference USA]

VCU [Atlantic 10 ]

Robert Morris [Northeast]

Individuals

Jack Lang, Davidson

Zack Taylor, Coastal Carolina

Bobby Bai, UCF

Kyler Tate, UCF

Florian Schroedl, Fairleigh Dickinson

LOUISVILLE REGIONAL

University of Louisville Golf Club, Simpsonville, Ky.

Hosted by Louisville

Teams (listed by seed; conference champs in brackets)

Oklahoma State [Big 12]

Auburn

North Florida [ASUN]

Louisville

Baylor

Arkansas State [Sun Belt]

Iowa State

West Virginia

Arizona

Mississippi State

New Mexico [Mountain West]

Jacksonville State [Ohio Valley]

Southern Illinois [Missouri Valley]

Individuals

Jordan Hahn, Wisconsin

Jamie Stewart, Missouri

Miguel Delgado, Notre Dame

Trent Wallace, Illinois State

Jimmy Hervol, UConn

Logan Lowe, George Washington

David Rauer, Illinois State

Garrett Wood, Xavier

Duncan McNeill, Toledo

George Kneiser, Green Bay

ATHENS REGIONAL

University of Georgia Golf Course, Athens, Ga.

Hosted by Georgia

Teams (listed by seed; conference champs in brackets)

Vanderbilt

Duke

Georgia

Liberty

Alabama

Tennessee

Campbell [Big South]

Kentucky

Nevada

SMU

Memphis [American Athletic]

UNC-Wilmington [Colonial Athletic]

Princeton [Ivy League]

Individuals

Roland Massimino, Kansas State

Jacob Eklund, Kansas State

Eduardo Carrete, Jacksonville

Keller Harper, Furman

Jeremy Gandon, Kansas State

Billy Tom Sargent, Western Kentucky

Logan Sowell, College of Charleston

John Gough, Charlotte

Jordan Warnock, USC-Upstate

Will Halamandaris, Lafayette

AUSTIN REGIONAL

University of Texas Golf Club, Austin, Texas

Hosted by Texas

Teams (listed by seed; conference champs in brackets)

Texas

USC

Pepperdine [West Coast]

Clemson

TCU

Arkansas [Southeastern]

Iowa

Marquette [Big East]

San Jose State

Saint Mary’s (Calif.)

Sam Houston State [Southland]

University of Missouri-Kansas City [WAC]

Prairie View A&M [SWAC]

Army [Patriot League]

Individuals

Blake Elliott, McNeese

Angus Flanagan, Minnesota

Cody Burrows, Oral Roberts

Jake Benson, Rice

Jeffrey Peters, Saint Peter’s

Explore Golf Digest All Access, with more than 30 video series to improve your game

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS