Defending NCAA champion Oklahoma State, Oklahoma, Arizona State, Wake Forest, Vanderbilt and Texas earned top seeds when the NCAA men’s golf committee announced on Wednesday the 81 teams and 45 individuals to play in the six NCAA Men's Regional tournaments May 13-15.
The Cowboys enter the postseason having won five team titles in the 2018-'19 season, including last week's Big 12 Championship, the first time OSU has earned the conference crown since 2011. They have been the No. 1 ranked team in the country according to the Golfweek/Bushnell college coaches. They look to become the first repeat NCAA champion since Alabama won back-to-back titles in 2013 and 2014.
Coach Alan Bratton's team boasts the top two individual players in the country in sophomore Matthew Wolff and junior Viktor Hovland, and also returns Austin Eckroat and Zach Bauchou from last year's title team. OSU is one of nine schools from the Big 12 to receive a regional bid. Eight Pac-12 schools earned spots, while 13 from the SEC and nine from the ACC are in the NCAA postseason. Six schools from the Big Ten received bids.
The top five teams from each regional and the low individual not on those teams advances to NCAA Championship at Blessings Golf Club in Fayetteville, Ark., May 24-29.
This is the 10th anniversary of the men's national championship including match play to decide the team champion. The tournament begins with a stroke-play segment to determine the individual champion (72 holes) and whittle the field down to eight schools who then compete in a head-to-head match-play bracket. Thirty-three different programs have advanced to match play since the format was adopted in 2009, with Illinois and Oklahoma having the most appearances with six, followed by Texas with five and Alabama, Georgia Tech, Oregon, UCLA and USC with four.
PULLMAN REGIONAL
Palouse Ridge Golf Club, Pullman, Wash.
Hosted by Washington State
Teams (listed by seed; conference champs in brackets)
Oklahoma
Georgia Tech [ACC]
South Carolina
Texas A&M
UCLA
Brigham Young
Colorado State
Florida
Michigan State
Purdue
Kent State [Mid-American]
Northern Colorado [Big Sky]
Wright State [Horizon]
Iona [MAAC]
Individuals
Thomas Hutchison, UC Davis
Zach Smith, UC Santa Barbara
Daniel O’Loughlin, Colorado
Tim Widing, San Francisco
Jake Chanen, Grand Canyon
STANFORD REGIONAL
Stanford Golf Course, Stanford, Calif.
Hosted by Stanford
Teams (listed by seed; conference champs in brackets)
Arizona State
Stanford [Pac-12 Conference]
LSU
N.C. State
North Carolina
South Florida
Kansas
Virginia
Mississippi
Georgia Southern
UNC Greensboro [Southern]
Augusta [Mid-Eastern Athletic]
Denver [Summit]
Individuals
Austin Squires, Cincinnati
Riley Elmes, Loyola Marymount
James Nicholas, Yale
Kyler Dunkle, Utah
Teddy Zinsner, Yale
Guillaume Fanonnel, Louisiana-Monroe
Alex Lee, Fresno State
Jack Rhea, East Tennessee State
Shiso Go, East Tennessee State
Jake Vincent, Southern Utah
MYRTLE BEACH REGIONAL
TPC Myrtle Beach, Murrells Inlet, South Carolina
Hosted by Coastal Carolina
Teams (listed by seed; conference champs in brackets)
Wake Forest
California
Texas Tech
Illinois [Big Ten]
Florida State
UNLV
Oregon
Ohio State
Northwestern
Oregon State
Cal State Fullerton [Big West]
Middle Tennessee [Conference USA]
VCU [Atlantic 10 ]
Robert Morris [Northeast]
Individuals
Jack Lang, Davidson
Zack Taylor, Coastal Carolina
Bobby Bai, UCF
Kyler Tate, UCF
Florian Schroedl, Fairleigh Dickinson
LOUISVILLE REGIONAL
University of Louisville Golf Club, Simpsonville, Ky.
Hosted by Louisville
Teams (listed by seed; conference champs in brackets)
Oklahoma State [Big 12]
Auburn
North Florida [ASUN]
Louisville
Baylor
Arkansas State [Sun Belt]
Iowa State
West Virginia
Arizona
Mississippi State
New Mexico [Mountain West]
Jacksonville State [Ohio Valley]
Southern Illinois [Missouri Valley]
Individuals
Jordan Hahn, Wisconsin
Jamie Stewart, Missouri
Miguel Delgado, Notre Dame
Trent Wallace, Illinois State
Jimmy Hervol, UConn
Logan Lowe, George Washington
David Rauer, Illinois State
Garrett Wood, Xavier
Duncan McNeill, Toledo
George Kneiser, Green Bay
ATHENS REGIONAL
University of Georgia Golf Course, Athens, Ga.
Hosted by Georgia
Teams (listed by seed; conference champs in brackets)
Vanderbilt
Duke
Georgia
Liberty
Alabama
Tennessee
Campbell [Big South]
Kentucky
Nevada
SMU
Memphis [American Athletic]
UNC-Wilmington [Colonial Athletic]
Princeton [Ivy League]
Individuals
Roland Massimino, Kansas State
Jacob Eklund, Kansas State
Eduardo Carrete, Jacksonville
Keller Harper, Furman
Jeremy Gandon, Kansas State
Billy Tom Sargent, Western Kentucky
Logan Sowell, College of Charleston
John Gough, Charlotte
Jordan Warnock, USC-Upstate
Will Halamandaris, Lafayette
AUSTIN REGIONAL
University of Texas Golf Club, Austin, Texas
Hosted by Texas
Teams (listed by seed; conference champs in brackets)
Texas
USC
Pepperdine [West Coast]
Clemson
TCU
Arkansas [Southeastern]
Iowa
Marquette [Big East]
San Jose State
Saint Mary’s (Calif.)
Sam Houston State [Southland]
University of Missouri-Kansas City [WAC]
Prairie View A&M [SWAC]
Army [Patriot League]
Individuals
Blake Elliott, McNeese
Angus Flanagan, Minnesota
Cody Burrows, Oral Roberts
Jake Benson, Rice
Jeffrey Peters, Saint Peter’s
