Golf Channel showed how far Rory McIlroy is hitting it on the range and Twitter freaked out

Rory McIlroy averaged nearly 330 yards off the tee at last week's WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, but a brief display of power on Wednesday at Quail Hollow had people buzzing even more. While doing some last-minute practice for the 99th PGA Championship, Golf Channel showed the four-time major champ hitting balls on the range -- and just how far he was hitting them.

At one point, McIlroy hit a 3-wood that carried 331(!) yards. Satisfied with that, he switched to hitting drivers, some of which wound up in the trees behind the range, including one with a carry of 365(!!!) yards. Watch and marvel:

Again, a 365-yard CARRY:

Not surprisingly, McIlroy's eye-popping performance had people freaking out on Twitter.

And of course, it prompted some GIFs:

McIlroy, who would lead the tour in strokes gained off the tee if he played enough rounds this season, will play the first two rounds with a couple other long hitters, Rickie Fowler and Jon Rahm. Yep, that should be a fun group to watch.

