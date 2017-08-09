Trending
Golf Channel showed how far Rory McIlroy is hitting it on the range and Twitter freaked out

Rory McIlroy averaged nearly 330 yards off the tee at last week's WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, but a brief display of power on Wednesday at Quail Hollow had people buzzing even more. While doing some last-minute practice for the 99th PGA Championship, Golf Channel showed the four-time major champ hitting balls on the range -- and just how far he was hitting them.

At one point, McIlroy hit a 3-wood that carried 331(!) yards. Satisfied with that, he switched to hitting drivers, some of which wound up in the trees behind the range, including one with a carry of 365(!!!) yards. Watch and marvel:

Again, a 365-yard CARRY:

RELATED: Watch Rory McIlroy launch a 300-yard drive wearing a space suit

Not surprisingly, McIlroy's eye-popping performance had people freaking out on Twitter.

And of course, it prompted some GIFs:

McIlroy, who would lead the tour in strokes gained off the tee if he played enough rounds this season, will play the first two rounds with a couple other long hitters, Rickie Fowler and Jon Rahm. Yep, that should be a fun group to watch.

RELATED: Rory McIlroy signed a baby at Quail Hollow

