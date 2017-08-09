Trending
Obituary

Glen Campbell, the Rhinestone Cowboy, was an avid golfer who helped restore prestige to the Los Angeles Open

By
9 hours ago
Pro - Am Glen Campbell Golf Tournament
Ron Galella

Former President Gerald Ford and Glen Campbell during the pro-am at the Campbell Los Angeles Open at Riviera Country Club in 1978. (Photo by Ron Galella/WireImage)

The Los Angeles Open in 1971 was languishing, notwithstanding its long history that included chapters on Ben Hogan and Arnold Palmer and Jack Nicklaus, the latter of whom earned his first professional check in the tournament, $33.33, in 1962.

Then Glen Campbell stepped in.

An extraordinarily successful entertainer whose roots were in country music, the Rhinestone Cowboy, as he later was known, became the host of the tournament, rechristened the Glen Campbell Los Angeles Open, and helped resuscitate it.

Campbell, who hosted the tournament through 1983, died on Tuesday, a victim of Alzheimer’s disease. He was 81.

His love of the entertainment industry might have been surpassed only by his passion for golf and golfers. He was a frequent participant in the Bob Hope Classic, the Bing Crosby National Pro-Am, as well as the pro-ams at the Phoenix Open and Los Angeles Open.

“Golfers were a fraternity he liked, maybe even more than entertainment people,” Eddie Merrins, the renowned professional (now professional emeritus) at Bel-Air Country Club, wrote in his book, Playing A Round with the Little Pro: A Life in Golf. “He loved to play in the Crosby. When he played, he played to win. As a musician he succeeded because of work and love of the business. He had the same attitude about golf.”

Glen Campbell with Jack Nicklaus.

His greatest contribution to the game was lending his name to the Los Angeles Open at a time it was foundering. The Junior Chamber of Commerce that ran the tournament at the time was lagging behind other tournaments in prize money, notably its competition to the south, the Andy Williams San Diego Open Invitational.

In 1970, the year before Campbell came aboard, the Los Angeles Open had a purse of $100,000, or $50,000 less than San Diego was offering. Moreover it was being played at the municipal Rancho Park Golf Course.

Meanwhile, his television show, the Glen Campbell Goodtime Hour, aired on CBS as did the Los Angeles Open. The Junior Chamber of Commerce, CBS and Campbell got together and the Glen Campbell Los Angeles Open debuted in 1971.

By 1973, it had moved to the Riviera Country Club, where it remains today, and by 1976 the purse had risen to $185,000, exceeding San Diego’s purse.

Campbell, meanwhile, joined Bel-Air Country Club and took lessons from Merrins.

“Glen loved to play the game and, at one time, was a legitimate 3-handicap player,” Merrins wrote. “He was forever picking my brain for things that would help him make a better swing. I don’t think I’ve ever been around him when we didn’t talk about the golf swing or a piece of equipment.”

In 2011, Campbell revealed that he had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease. He was still playing golf as late as 2013, when he participated in the annual Women in Film Malibu Golf Classic at Malibu Country Club.

In 2014, it was reported that Campbell had moved into a long-term care facility outside Nashville, Tenn.

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

Stephen Curry's impressive pro golf debut

MORE FROM THE LOOP
PGA Championship

PGA Championship 2017: A shocking number of fans have no idea Jordan Spieth is going for the...

an hour ago
Next Question

PGA Championship 2017: Super serious Sergio Garcia doesn't want to talk about Kenny G or...

3 hours ago
What sport does he play again?

PGA Championship 2017: Don't get Brooks Koepka started talking about baseball, because he...

5 hours ago
JD Puts on Clinic

PGA Championship 2017: John Daly is really good at hitting bunker shots one-handed

6 hours ago
Revisionist History

What if these 5 blockbuster trades never happened?

7 hours ago
You Don't Know Union Jack

A Yank’s guide to the 2017-18 Premier League season

7 hours ago
PGA Championship

Golf Channel showed how far Rory McIlroy is hitting it on the range and Twitter freaked out

8 hours ago
PGA Championship

PGA Championship 2017: Jason Day crafted an all-time response towards Jimmy Walker's gift

9 hours ago
Obituary

Glen Campbell, the Rhinestone Cowboy, was an avid golfer who helped restore prestige to the...

9 hours ago
Save that Shirt, Kid

PGA Championship 2017: Rory McIlroy actually autographed a baby at Quail Hollow

10 hours ago
Practice-Round Strategy

PGA Championship 2017: Watch Bubba Watson and Wes Bryan hit driver into a par 3

11 hours ago
Celebrity Golf Fans

PGA Championship 2017: Watch Justin Bieber sing with Bubba Watson and Wesley Bryan during...

August 8, 2017
'Sweep The Leg'

Seven things we demand to be included in YouTube's 'Karate Kid' revival

August 8, 2017
Good Job, Good Effort

Yes, this is actually the final layout of NC State's Greek Village

August 8, 2017
The Grind

Stephen Curry’s impressive pro debut, Hideki Matsuyama’s rout & Brooks Koepka’s girlfriend...

August 8, 2017
Meat and Greet

A beginner’s guide to American BBQ styles

August 8, 2017
Hallelujah

Crazy training camp footage proves Aaron Rodgers is a god and you are not

August 8, 2017
Distinguished Company

Take heart, PGA: Here are some other fourth-best things that aren't terrible

August 8, 2017
Related
Golf InstructionTip Plus - Jim Flick: Save Your Speed For Impact
Golf InstructionFix The Chipping Yips
Golf InstructionJim Flick: 'Tie' Your Knee To Your Arm
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    CNMN Collection