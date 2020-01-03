Trending
Fired Up!

Give this NFL analyst all the Emmys for his amazing "Wolf of Wall Street" speech in defense of the Eagles

By
2 hours ago

Admittedly, despite hearing good things, I have never watched *Good Morning Football," the NFL Network's morning show. That might have to change after a clip of one of the show's hosts went viral on Friday.

RELATED: Nashville meteorologist warns of "Super Titan storm" set to hit New England

It's possible that no one has ever been more ready for some football than Kyle Brandt, who showed how fired up he was for NFL Wild Card Weekend by launching into a modified version of the speech given by Leonardo DiCaprio's character in "The Wolf of Wall Street." Brandt uses the impassioned monologue to refer to Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson as "The Wolf of Broad Street," and he is awfully convinced the Eagles—two years removed from a Super Bowl run— shouldn't be underdogs when they host the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday afternoon. Watch:

Leo may not have won an Academy Award for that performance, but Brandt deserves an Emmy for his. Wow. Well done, Kyle.

As for the game in question, funny enough, the Action Network reports, "The Seattle Seahawks are currently the most popular NFL playoff bet we've ever tracked." Apparently, a lot of gamblers don't watch "Good Morning Football," either.

RELATED: This is the worst spot in the history of organized football

