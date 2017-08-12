How He Hit That10 hours ago

Get control over your irons like Kevin Kisner

You don't need superpowers to hit better shots
By
kisner.pga.iron.17
Streeter LeckaCHARLOTTE, NC - AUGUST 11: Kevin Kisner of the United States plays his shot on the 16th hole during the second round of the 2017 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Club on August 11, 2017 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

On paper, Quail Hollow looks like a bomber's paradise. It says 7,600 yards on the card, but damp fairways and firm greens mean it plays even longer than that.

Kevin Kisner is proving that precision works just fine, too. Kisner is by no means short off the tee--averaging 291 vs. co-leader Hideki Matsuyama's 302--but it's been his ball-striking that has sparkled on the way to the back-to-back 67s that have put him on top. Kisner is hitting 75 percent of his fairways and 83 percent of his greens, and he's given himself great looks from the correct positions on Quail Hollow's tricky new greens.

You can't will yourself a batch of professional athlete coordination by the weekend, but anybody can use three of the keys that make Kisner's iron play so strong.

"Whatever your handicap is, just having some extra awareness is going to help you," says top Georgia teacher John Tillery, who is Kisner's instructor. "Kevin has a lot more ball control than amateurs, but plays a draw almost exclusively. But when I start working with amateur players--who obviously have less control than Kiz--they usually tell me they want to hit it straight. Develop some sort of reliable curve and embrace it."

That kind of awareness and acceptance goes with yardages, too. "Every tour player knows how far his shots carry to the yard, but amateurs' hearts are broken almost every day at my teaching center when TrackMan delivers the news about how far they hit it," says Tillery, who is based at Cuscowilla Golf Club in Eatonton. "It doesn't take any special effort to know your numbers, and to quit selecting a club that takes a 9-out-of-10 rated strike to carry that front bunker."

The first mechanical adjustment you need to make isn't the sexiest, but it's where good shots start--and don't slice. "So many players have weak, palmy grips and open clubfaces," says Tillery. "You should copy Kevin's grip--with the V's between the thumbs and the sides of the hand pointing to the right chest and the handle more in the fingers of the left hand."

Trending on Golf World
Golf News & Tours

PGA Championship 2017: Jason Day's no-good, very wild adventure at the 18th hole

Golf News & Tours

PGA Championship 2017: Quail Hollow member Webb Simpson says "setup has been too tough for a PGA"

Golf News & Tours

PGA Championship 2017: Rory McIlroy hints he's not at 100 percent with rib injury

Golf News & Tours

PGA Championship 2017: Jon Rahm's major season serves as cautionary tale

Golf News & Tours

PGA Championship 2017: Watch Graham DeLaet nearly make an ace on a par-4 at Quail Hollow

Related
Golf News & ToursPGA Championship 2017: Rory McIlroy hints he's …
Golf News & ToursPGA Championship 2017: Jason Day's no-good, ver…
Golf News & ToursPGA Championship 2017: Jon Rahm's major season …
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    CNMN Collection