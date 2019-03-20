Trending
George W. Bush makes his very first hole-in-one at Trinity Forest Golf Club—at age 72

How ever you feel about George W. Bush politically, there’s no denying he’s one hell of a huge golfer. Dubya has spoken to the U.S. Ryder Cup team before and is very involved with charities as they tie into golf—a love of the game transferred from his father, H.W. Bush, who was a big-time player, and frequent playing partner of the late great golf writer, Dan Jenkins.

That's why the news shared on Wednesday by Dubya will not only bring a smile to many golf fans faces—but it'll also provide hope for anyone who has never made a hole in one. The former president made the first ace of his life, at age 72, and he posted the picture to his Instagram account. 2019 .. what a time to be alive!

According to his caption, the hole-in-one came at the par-3 12th hole at Trinity Forest Golf Club, which will host the AT&T Byron Nelson for the second time this May, a week before the PGA Championship.

"With coaching from @thebushcenter CEO Ken Hersh and board members Mike Meece and Bill Hickey, I scored my first hole-in-one at the home of our Warrior Open and the @attbyronnelson," said the former president. "Next golf goal: live to 100 so I can shoot my age."

Who's to say you can't do it sooner, Mr. President? If he's still working with a 10 handicap, it could certainly happen on his best day some time before he turns 80. But who wouldn't love to live to 100 and shoot 100? Sign us up.

George W.'s ace, according to the member scorecard, came at the 18-handicap hole on the course, which plays 164 yards from the white tees, 205 from the blues and 250 from the "Plates"—which is Trinity Forest slang for the back-most tees.

Whichever tees Bush played from, that's a damn good ace at a PGA Tour venue by No. 43, and I know myself, my co-worker Alex Myers and the rest of anyone still searching for that elusive "1" on the scorecard are very jealous. But George W. Bush's ace is proof we all just need to keep hacking away and it'll happen some day.

Now, watch this drive:

RELATED: The best golfing Presidents

