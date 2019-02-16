Donald Trump tops ranking of golfing presidents

President Donald Trump is the 16th of the past 19 American presidents to play golf. And immediately upon entering office he became the best player of the group, thanks to his current 2.8 Handicap Index and his 19 club championship victories. According to our Jaime Diaz, who twice played golf with Trump in recent years, the best part of his game is his ball-striking, although Trump himself says it's his putting.
Trump knocked John F. Kennedy from the No. 1 spot in our previous ranking of the best golf presidents. Here's how our ranking shakes out, with an assist from Don Van Natta Jr., author of the book, First Off the Tee: Presidential Hackers, Duffers, and Cheaters from Taft to Bush.
Donald Trump
Known for his bombastic statements, his boast of winning 19 club championships isn't one of them
John F. Kennedy
Despite chronic back pain, averaged 80
Dwight D. Eisenhower
Installed a green outside the Oval Office; member at Augusta National
Gerald R. Ford
Despite a clumsy image, a legitimate 80s-shooter
Franklin D. Roosevelt
At 39, polio robbed him of a powerful golf swing
George W. Bush
His handicap dipped under 10, post-presidency
George H.W. Bush
Once got his handicap down to 11
Bill Clinton
Can break 90, especially using his "Billigans"
Barack Obama
The lefty plays hoops and golf, more than 330 rounds during his two terms.
Ronald Reagan
Didn't play often or well (best was low 90s)
Warren G. Harding
Struggled to break 95
William Howard Taft
As hapless a golfer as he was a chief executive
Woodrow Wilson
Played more than Ike but almost never broke 100
Richard M. Nixon
He shot 79 once and quit the game
Lyndon B. Johnson
Played with senators to secure votes for the Civil Rights Act of 1964
Calvin Coolidge
When he vacated the White House, he left his clubs behind
