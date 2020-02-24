Trending
Cancel Refs

G League coach Chase Buford goes on epic referee rant while looking an absolute madman

By
4 hours ago

All referees in every major sport suck, but the refs in college and pro basketball are particularly putrid. Maybe it just feels that way because we are in the middle of basketball season, but it also feels like their presence is most felt on the hardwood. They bog down the game with all the foul calls, they take forever to review plays (because they usually get them wrong the first time) and they all secretly love the TV time that comes with calling a charge. Their actions can make a man go mad.

Enter NBA G League coach Chase Buford, who did, in fact, go mad on Sunday afternoon after his Wisconsin Herd (the Milwaukee Bucks' affiliate team) blew a 21-point lead in the fourth quarter against the Grand Rapids Drive (the Detroit Pistons' affiliate team). Buford did not hide from the fact that his team completely collapsed down the stretch, but he first made sure to take the referees to task, going on an epic rant all while looking like he just woke up from a quick power nap. Seriously, his hair screams "I'm about to lose my shit on the officials" / "I just got electrocuted." Enjoy:

If you're going to rant like a madman, you might as well look the part. More coaches should purposely screw up their hair, unbutton their shirts and maybe give themselves a black eye before meeting with the media and laying into referees.

Oscar-worthy stuff from Buford. Who needs to see that new Ben Affleck basketball flick when you can just watch Wisconsin Herd games?

As for whether Buford's rant was warranted, it sure seems to be when looking at the box score. The Drive had 18 free throws to the Herd's nine, and they committed just 13 fouls while the Herd committed 21. Eight of those 21 were called in the fourth quarter alone, including two technicals, both on Buford, who was ejected with 34 seconds left in the game. Grand Rapids outscored Wisconsin 48-20 in the game's final frame, and wound up winning by nine, 126-117.

Buford apologized just a few hours after the rant had gone viral:

Apologizing is the only move here, but it would have been great if he doubled down on Matt Raffery, that effing clown (we kid, we kid).

RELATED: Future No. 1 pick Anthony Edwards ended Vanderbilt's basketball program with this dunk

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Browns Beat

What could be more Cleveland Browns than live-streaming the open-casket funeral for their...

3 minutes ago
Shankapotomus

Do you have to quit golf forever if you hit a shank this bad on the first hole at the Old...

20 minutes ago
Viral Videos

The Norwegian broadcast of Viktor Hovland's winning putt was pure electricity

an hour ago
Long Shots

84-year-old Ole Miss basketball fan sinks full-court putt to win Nissan, probably deserves...

2 hours ago
Cancel Refs

G League coach Chase Buford goes on epic referee rant while looking an absolute madman

4 hours ago
Monday Superlatives

The Houston Astros have entered their "Nothing to See Here, Folks!" era

5 hours ago
Epic Posters

Future No. 1 pick Anthony Edwards ended Vanderbilt's basketball program with this dunk

February 23, 2020
Innovators

Bryson DeChambeau explains why he needed a towel guy as only Bryson DeChambeau can

February 21, 2020
Whoops!

Golden State's towel boy did the one thing you're not supposed to do as towel boy

February 21, 2020
Bagel Boss 2.0

Shortest player in NHL picks (and wins) fight against guy who can ride all the rides at Disney...

February 21, 2020
These Guys Are Good

Rory McIlroy's "stock" yardages this week in Mexico City will blow your mind

February 21, 2020
Make It Stop

Big Papi scores big L with ten trillionth terrible Astros take

February 20, 2020
Winging It

Virginia Tech fan watching basketball, dancing and eating wings is the hero we deserve

February 20, 2020
Gambling

Golf fans could not even believe that Byeong Hun An four-putted from 25 feet at the WGC-Mexico

February 20, 2020
Jehova's Witness

Nothing sums up the John Beilein era like this story of him trying to schedule a Cavs practice...

February 20, 2020
The Ageless One

Watching Ichiro Suzuki throw BP at Mariners spring training will restore your faith in...

February 20, 2020
Office Humor

Webb Simpson part of elaborate wardrobe scripting prank against his caddie

February 20, 2020
All The Feels

Sports produced two all-time father-son moments on Wednesday night

February 20, 2020
Related
The LoopWhat could be more Cleveland Browns than live-strea…
The LoopDo you have to quit golf forever if you hit a shank…
Golf News & ToursThere's no stopping Morgan Hoffmann in his fight ag…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our Visitor Agreement (updated 1/1/2020) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Notice (updated 1/1/20). IF YOU ARE A CALIFORNIA RESIDENT AND WOULD LIKE TO EXERCISE YOUR RIGHT TO OPT-OUT OF THIRD-PARTY DATA SHARING, YOU MAY DO SO HERE:  Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers.  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of DISCOVERY GOLF, INC.

    ©2020 DISCOVERY GOLF, INC. All rights reserved