FOX to air golf documentary on Thanksgiving following NFL game

Thanksgiving is a holiday traditionally dominated by football. But before you slip into a tryptophan-induced coma this week, FOX is treating viewers to an afternoon serving of golf.

FOX Sports, in association with the USGA, will air a documentary on the 2019 U.S. Open following the Chicago Bears-Detroit Lions game. The show will center on Gary Woodland's run at Carmel Bay this summer, holding off Brooks Koepka and company for his first major championship victory.

The film, titled, "Woodland Peaks at Pebble Beach," will be narrated by actor Andy Garcia and highlight the adversity Woodland and his family faced in the run up to his triumph. In 2017 Woodland's wife Gabby was pregnant with twins when they experienced complications, losing one of the babies while the other was born 10 weeks early. Gabby could not make it to Pebble as she was pregnant during Woodland's U.S. Open conquest, ultimately giving birth to healthy identical twin girls in August.

According to a press release, "Woodland Peaks at Pebble Beach” includes "Interviews with 2013 U.S. Open Champion Justin Rose and FOX Sports Golf Analyst and two-time U.S. Open Champion Curtis Strange (1988, 1989). FOX Sports’ Shane Bacon, Joel Klatt and Brad Faxon as well as award-winning author John Feinstein offer their perspective throughout the film."

Woodland will finish his career year with an appearance on the 2019 Presidents Cup in December. It will be his first professional outing with Team USA.

The documentary will premiere Thursday, Nov 28 at 4:00 p.m. ET.

