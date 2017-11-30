Few atmospheres in sports, college or pro, are as electric as Assembly Hall during a big time Indiana basketball game. This was the case on Wednesday night when the Hoosiers took on No. 1 ranked Duke in the 17,000-plus seat sold out arena.

Despite losing 91-81, the crowd was in rare form as IU battled the undefeated Blue Devils for 37 minutes before Coach K's team pulled away late. Yet somehow, it wasn't a three-pointer or dunk that produced the biggest roar of the night. It was a 94-foot putt:

The putt, which won four fans a trip to Myrtle Beach, was hit by Jeff Overton, an 11-year PGA Tour veteran and Indiana alum. Overton has never been shy on hiding his emotions; look no further than his reaction to this hole-out at the 2010 Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor:

BOOM BABY! Alas, because of the U.S.'s defeat that year -- as well as Overton's struggles and notable absence from the PGA Tour of late -- it's a moment lost to history.

This past May, Overton's wife took to Twitter to reveal that her husband was going through a life-threatening medical issue, explaining why he had appeared in just one event on the PGA Tour in 2017 . He last played in February of 2017 at the Honda Classic, where he missed the cut.

It's easy to forget, but Overton, 34, had an incredible four-year run on tour from 2009-2012, making over $7 million, finishing inside the top-3 six times and ranking as high as 45th in the world. If this video is any indication, Overton appears to be in good spirits, and hopefully can make a return to the tour soon. We'd love to see him back dropping bombs and going wild once again.

