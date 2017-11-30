Few atmospheres in sports, college or pro, are as electric as Assembly Hall during a big time Indiana basketball game. This was the case on Wednesday night when the Hoosiers took on No. 1 ranked Duke in the 17,000-plus seat sold out arena.
Despite losing 91-81, the crowd was in rare form as IU battled the undefeated Blue Devils for 37 minutes before Coach K's team pulled away late. Yet somehow, it wasn't a three-pointer or dunk that produced the biggest roar of the night. It was a 94-foot putt:
The putt, which won four fans a trip to Myrtle Beach, was hit by Jeff Overton, an 11-year PGA Tour veteran and Indiana alum. Overton has never been shy on hiding his emotions; look no further than his reaction to this hole-out at the 2010 Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor:
BOOM BABY! Alas, because of the U.S.'s defeat that year -- as well as Overton's struggles and notable absence from the PGA Tour of late -- it's a moment lost to history.
This past May, Overton's wife took to Twitter to reveal that her husband was going through a life-threatening medical issue, explaining why he had appeared in just one event on the PGA Tour in 2017. He last played in February of 2017 at the Honda Classic, where he missed the cut.
It's easy to forget, but Overton, 34, had an incredible four-year run on tour from 2009-2012, making over $7 million, finishing inside the top-3 six times and ranking as high as 45th in the world. If this video is any indication, Overton appears to be in good spirits, and hopefully can make a return to the tour soon. We'd love to see him back dropping bombs and going wild once again.
