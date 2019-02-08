Trending
Outside the Box

Former MLB All-Star pitcher has two simple (and terrible) solutions to increase offense in baseball

By
an hour ago
Roy Oswalt
Icon Sports Wire

If you've been paying attention, you've seen the proposed rules changes the MLB and the Player's Association revealed earlier this week. For once, they didn't look that terrible, which is no small feat considering some of their recent history. Of course, they are still pushing for the rule that would allow teams to put a runner at second base in extra innings, which, and I cannot stress this enough, is the most embarrassing idea I've ever heard. It's quite fitting for my generation though. Nothing says millennial like being placed at second base without hitting a double.

Other than that flaming hot garbage idea, which they use in the minors, the other proposals are...dare I say...good. Universal DH? Suck it up you NL try-hard fans, it's going to happen, as it should. Added roster spot? Good. Twenty-second pitch clock? VERY good. Reducing mound visits? Good. Three-batter minimum? I'm a pretty big hater of this bull-penning craze, but I can see why some would be opposed.

All these proposals, I gather, are for improving pace of play and increasing offense. Whether or not they do remains to be seen, but it's fair to say all of the ideas are better than these two from former MLB All-Star pitcher Roy Oswalt, who clearly tweeted them out in jest:

Honestly, who says no? Aluminum bats, while they could probably get a few people killed, would send balls literally out of stadiums. Plus, if the players juice AND use aluminum bats, basically just making contact would get the ball over the wall. The game is all about home runs now, right? I see nothing wrong with Oswalt's proposals. You fans want excitement? A lot of home runs and the possibility of death at every pitch should do the trick. Roy Oswalt is a visionary.

RELATED: MLB pitcher Archie Bradley tells the story of how he—literally—sh*t his pants on his way to the mound

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Battle Scars

Jordan Spieth's calloused mitts make hockey players look like hand models

2 minutes ago
Gambling

If you love betting unders, then tonight's Siena-Manhattan matchup is your Christmas

34 minutes ago
Q&A

Get to know the man behind PGA Memes, the irreverent golf Instagram account that spares no one

41 minutes ago
Outside the Box

Former MLB All-Star pitcher has two simple (and terrible) solutions to increase offense in...

an hour ago
Random Daggers

Nick Faldo imitates Sergio Garcia's temper tantrum, continues longtime rift between two

3 hours ago
People Don't Forget

Zack Britton has not forgotten about the time Buck Showalter didn't pitch him in the 2016 AL...

21 hours ago
Hold On Tight

11 signs that golf season isn't THAT far off

a day ago
Electric Calls

Jim Nantz didn't hold anything back during Pebble par 3 contest, is already in Masters form

a day ago
Five-Alarm Fire

Skip Bayless can retire now. He will never have a hotter take than this

a day ago
Secret Sauce

European Tour pro credits his roommate's burritos for making record NINE birdies in a row

a day ago
The 'Tona

NASCAR driver plasters own face on hood, will have hairiest car at Daytona 500

February 7, 2019
Legends

Utah Jazz fan buries five straight putts at mid-court for $8,000, scores another for the crowd

February 7, 2019
Random Daggers

PGA Tour pro's last-minute Pebble Beach invite goes to waste when he gets stuck overnight in...

February 7, 2019
Conspiracy?

For the second time this week, bettors got royally screwed by a basket that shouldn't have...

February 7, 2019
Golf Digest Podcast

Darius Rucker on his new gig with the PGA Tour and the maddening state of his short game

February 6, 2019
On Brand

Move over, Phil Mickelson, Ho Sung Choi has the best self logo in golf now—and it's on his bag

February 6, 2019
Anatomy Of...

An anatomy of Bryson DeChambeau's office/lab/superhero hideout

February 6, 2019
Beware of Sandbaggers

Behold the handicaps of all the celebrity golfers at Pebble Beach (We've got our eyes on you,...

February 6, 2019
Related
The LoopBrewers starter throws three pitches, gets pulled. …
The LoopBartolo Colon takes 102-mph line-drive right off th…
The LoopNew St. Louis Cardinals pitcher is nicknamed "Lizar…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection