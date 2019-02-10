Trending
Celebrity Golfers

Former Miss America Kira Kazantsev makes the cut at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

By
21 minutes ago
Alfonso Ribeiro and Kira Kazantsev high five on the 18th hole during the first round of the 2019 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Ben JaredAlfonso Ribeiro and Kira Kazantsev high five on the 18th hole during the first round of the 2019 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

As a former Miss America winner, Kira Kazantsev is used to showing off her skills in front of large audiences. Still, in front of a national TV audience, we wonder how the pressure of playing golf at Pebble Beach as a 16-handicapper compares to being on stage singing, walking around in a swimsuit or answering questions about achieving world peace. Regardless, Kazantsev is proving she's pretty darn good at all of the above.

RELATED: Watch Miss America Kira Kazantsev's golf swing in slow motion

Playing in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, AKA the Super Bowl of Celebrity Golf, for the first time, Kazantsev made the three-day cut. That means she'll be on CBS again for Sunday's final round with her partner, PGA Tour pro Ryan Armour.

"I'm so excited! I'm here for the ladies and this has been an incredible experience," Kazantsev told CBS' Amanda Balionis after her round. "I got into this event Monday morning at 10 a.m. so to come down and make the cut, and my pro Ryan has just been amazing, so I'm just so happy to be here."

Even more impressive is that Armour isn't having a good week. A two-over par through 54 holes, he missed the individual cut, meaning Kazantsev has more than carried the load for the team.

Kazantsev, 27, won the 2015 Miss America pageant representing New York, but she was born and still lives in nearby San Francisco, which came in handy with the late invite into the event.

The 2015 Miss America Pageant Finals
Donald Kravitz

Kazantsev was one of 10 women amateurs/celebrities in the field, but the only female to make the cut (25 teams out of 156 make it through to Sunday's final round). She has served as the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals' director of digital channels and community engagement and she will host a show on Golf Channel that's coming out later this month. But in the meantime, she'll be trying to track down Ray Romano and others on a star-studded leader board on Sunday.

PODCAST: Miss America Kira Kazantsev on pageant life and playing in pro-ams

WATCH MORE VIDEOS FROM THE LOOP

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Celebrity Golfers

Former Miss America Kira Kazantsev makes the cut at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

21 minutes ago
He's On Fire

A NFL quarterback not named Tony Romo is lighting up Pebble Beach on Saturday

6 hours ago
Whoops

Stephen A. Smith says Dwayne Haskins is "more of a runner than a thrower," has never seen play...

February 8, 2019
GOAT Talk

Jordan Spieth tells funny (and kind of scary) story about playing Tom Brady at Augusta...

February 8, 2019
Battle Scars

Jordan Spieth's calloused mitts make hockey players look like hand models

February 8, 2019
Gambling

If you love betting unders, then tonight's Siena-Manhattan matchup is your Christmas

February 8, 2019
Q&A

Get to know the man behind PGA Memes, the irreverent golf Instagram account that spares no one

February 8, 2019
Outside the Box

Former MLB All-Star pitcher has two simple (and terrible) solutions to increase offense in...

February 8, 2019
Random Daggers

Nick Faldo imitates Sergio Garcia's temper tantrum, continues longtime rift between two

February 8, 2019
People Don't Forget

Zack Britton has not forgotten about the time Buck Showalter didn't pitch him in the 2016 AL...

February 7, 2019
Hold On Tight

11 signs that golf season isn't THAT far off

February 7, 2019
Electric Calls

Jim Nantz didn't hold anything back during Pebble par 3 contest, is already in Masters form

February 7, 2019
Five-Alarm Fire

Skip Bayless can retire now. He will never have a hotter take than this

February 7, 2019
Secret Sauce

European Tour pro credits his roommate's burritos for making record NINE birdies in a row

February 7, 2019
The 'Tona

NASCAR driver plasters own face on hood, will have hairiest car at Daytona 500

February 7, 2019
Legends

Utah Jazz fan buries five straight putts at mid-court for $8,000, scores another for the crowd

February 7, 2019
Random Daggers

PGA Tour pro's last-minute Pebble Beach invite goes to waste when he gets stuck overnight in...

February 7, 2019
Conspiracy?

For the second time this week, bettors got royally screwed by a basket that shouldn't have...

February 7, 2019
Related
The LoopGolf Digest Podcast: Miss America 2015 on pageant l…
The LoopFormer Miss America has her golf clubs stolen, hand…
The LoopJordan Spieth takes on Kelly Rohrbach, Justin Timbe…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection