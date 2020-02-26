Former college golfer, whose battle with cancer went viral after Tiger Woods video, passes at 29

Daniel Meggs, whose battle with cancer went viral last spring following an inspirational video from Tiger Woods, died last week.

Meggs, 29, was a former standout at Wake Forest and Director of Instruction at TPC Piper Glen. He was diagnosed with Stage 4 colon cancer three years ago, the revelation discovered right before his marriage to the love of his life, Jordan, the two a couple since high school. His death comes three weeks before Jordan is due to give birth to the couple's first child.

Meggs' fight drew the attention of Woods during last year's Masters . Days before he would don the green jacket for a fifth time, Woods shared a few words of encouragement with Daniel.

From his obituary, "Daniel was described by anyone who his path crossed as someone who always had a smile and a protective nature. Although he was suffering, he was protective of others and never wanting to cause anyone pain by sharing his declining condition in the last months. He truly loved his friends and family and was determined to protect them from hurting for him."

He especially loved working at TPC Piper Glen, "helping the members improve their games and seeing their enjoyment with the game he loved."

Family and friends have erected a fundraiser to help offset the costs for Jordan. To visit the GoFundMe page, click here .