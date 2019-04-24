Tiger Woods made an inspirational video to a golfer fighting cancer right before he won the Masters

Tiger Woods' triumph at the Masters is a story of many things, chief among them fortitude. But days before he would don the green jacket for a fifth time, Woods provided some inspiration to a fellow golfer dealing with a far greater battle.

Daniel Meggs, who played college golf at Wake Forest, was diagnosed with Stage 4 colon cancer two years ago. The revelation came just weeks before his marriage to the love of his life, Jordan, the two a couple since high school. In late March, Jordan wrote that Daniel's condition had suffered several setbacks since the fall.

During Masters week, Woods put together this inspirational video for Daniel, which was posted to his GoFundMe page.

Loading View on Instagram

The latest update came on Meggs' condition came on Easter weekend. The 29-year-old was admitted to the hospital after complications following getting unhooked from his chemo pump. "He could barely walk or take a deep breath he was in so much pain," says the update. Also from Meggs' GoFundMe page:

Meggs is an amazing inspirational mentor to everyone he meets, young and old, on and off the golf course. He is a highly accomplished golfer who played Junior and collegiate golf against top PGA professionals. Daniel uses his lifelong skill and passion to support anyone from technical advice on their swing, putting, and equipment to guiding young ones with his past experiences with junior, college and professional golf.

Now, it's our turn to support Daniel and his family in his need for continued chemotherapy, preparation for upcoming surgeries, and constant hospital care. The inability for Daniel to work regularly, between doctor and hospital visits, adds additional financial pressures on the Meggs family, but collectively we can help.

Please donate what you can and most importantly send him healing hugs, thoughts and prayers so we can equip Daniel and his family with everything to continue the fight. #DAMStrong

To donate to the cause, visit the family's GoFundMe page, found here .

Introducing Golf Digest All Access, a new way to improve

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS