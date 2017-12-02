Trending
Carry-on Luggage

'For your safety, please stow your carry-on Claret Jug under the seat in front of you'

By
an hour ago
146th Open Championship - Final Round
David Cannon/R&A

(Photo by David Cannon/R&A/R&A via Getty Images)

The Claret Jug, even in the possession of multimillionaires who earned it, still occasionally travels commercially, out of its case and underneath the seat on takeoffs and landings.

We know this courtesy of NBC’s Peter Jacobsen, who during the telecast of the Hero World Challenge on Saturday relayed an amusing story he had been told that morning by reigning British Open champion Jordan Spieth.

RELATED: Jordan Spieth wins 146th Open Championship at Royal Birkdale

Annie Verret, Spieth’s long-time girlfriend, went to visit his caddie Michael Greller and wife Ellie and their newborn son, Barrett John, in the Tacoma, Wash., area.

“Michael wanted the Claret Jug up there with him, so Annie took the Claret Jug,” Jacobsen said. “They told her she could walk it onto the airplane, but when she got there they told her she had to check it. No way was she going to check it, so she took the jug out of the case, put it under her arms and walked onto the airplane and had to put it under the seat in front of her on takeoff and landing.

“That’s just another one of the crazy places the Claret Jug has been.”

RELATED: Watch Jordan Spieth pass the Claret Jug around at a concert

Good cal, incidentally,l by Verret to carry it on. Imagine checking it in its case with airlines so often losing luggage these days.

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Related
Golf InstructionLeadbetter: Hit the gas to improve pitching accurac…
Golf InstructionJim Flick And Jack Nicklaus: Tee The Ball Higher On…
Golf InstructionFlick And Nicklaus: Releasing Correctly - Golf Dige…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection