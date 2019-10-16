Footage of Mike Tyson shadowboxing at 53 years old is still scary as hell

The idea of "old man strength" has been discussed since Adam turned 50 and tried to bench-press Eve. Whether a guy truly gets stronger the older he gets has been researched and written about ad nauseam, yet you won't need to open a book or crunch the numbers to know that Mike Tyson at 53 years old would still kick punch the shit out of you.

I mean, he's wearing jeans and a golf shirt—not optimal sparring ware—and he's still darting around with the energy and footwork of the former most terrifying fighter on the planet. I'm getting tired just looking at how fast he's moving.

Sidenote: Tyson must be great at weddings, quinceaneras and bar-mitzvahs. When it's time to "Cha Cha Slide" or "Cotton Eye Joe," the once undisputed world heavyweight champion would probably also be the undisputed world dancing champion.

Actually, while we're here. I did some Googling, which is what we in the business call research, and found out that Iron Mike was once on the Italian version of "Dancing with the Stars" back in 2010. That's Pulitzer Prize investigative reporting right there. Let's see the clip...

Imagine giving him any score other than a perfect 10. That's a death wish. You might as well sucker punch him and kiss your loved ones goodbye.

Well, I'm not sure how we got here, but this has been a roundup of what Mike Tyson is up to, dancing on European knockoff television programming and showcasing how he still has the ability to whoop your ass.