First round of U.S. Women's Open surprisingly went reasonably smoothly

Jeff HaynesMel Reid and her caddie discuss strategy on the 17th hole during the first round of the 2018 U.S. Women's Open at Shoal Creek in Shoal Creek, Ala. on Thursday, May 31, 2018. (Copyright USGA/Jeff Haynes)

BIRMINGHAM, AL. -- It turns out Shoal Creek can take on over 4 ½ inches of rain in four days and still be playable for a major championship. There was a lot of concern before the tournament started, rumors of a delayed start and the potential of having to play lift, clean and place. But on Thursday morning, the tee times went off as scheduled. Yes, there's standing water and some areas marked unplayable, but the U.S. Women's Open is going on (relatively) as planned -- something few expected would happen.

"I have got to give them credit," said Mel Reid, who shot 2-under in the first round. "The staff here have done an exceptional job to get it in the shape that it is."

That was the general consensus from players after the first round. They were surprised first that they were able to play at all, and then once they were on the course, they were impressed by the state of the course -- especially the greens.

"Greens are rolling amazing," said Danielle Kang, who was 3-under in the first round. "I don't know how they drained that water, but it's fast. I realized it was fast after smashing the first few putts by. I know it's not playing as firm as they want it to be. The golf course is playing very long. I had a couple of 5-woods into the greens and stuff. I had a 5-wood in and had a couple of 4-irons. Definitely challenges like every aspect of the game."

The biggest issue with the playability of the course has been mud balls.

"I'm not going to lie, there's certainly mud balls on pretty much every single shot," said Reid. "It's not ideal, but what can you do. You just got to get on with it. You are going to have girls that do complain about it. It's just the way it is. It's the same for everybody."

Reid played practice rounds with Ryan O'Toole. During the nine holes they played Wednesday, Reid said they practiced hitting mud balls to prepare for the Thursday round.

Related: No clubs, no practice, no problem for Ariya Jutanugarn, who leaped up the U.S. Women's Open leader board on Thursday

"We kind of played up on Monday, but then yesterday we were like, let's just play it down. Let's get the mud balls and just kind of deal with it," explained Reid. "And I honestly think that's one of best things we could have done. It wasn't a surprise to us today."

Kang hasn't practiced hitting mud balls as recently as Reid, but she tapped into mud ball lessons from her brother back when she was a teenager

"I definitely got a few mud balls out there," she said. "Funnily enough, my brother actually made me practice mud balls when I was younger. So I was thinking about that yesterday. I remember playing when I was 15 and I was getting so upset because the golf course was wet and it was getting mud. And him and I were having a match and I was trying to clean it off and he was like, no, no, no, you have got to learn how to hit mud balls."

When asked what the key is to hitting a mud ball, Kang wouldn't give up her secrets.

"I can't tell you that," she joked. "You have got to figure that out."

