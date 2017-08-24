Must Reads

2017 FedEx Cup Season Points - Official Standings

Projected FedEx Cup points and YTD rankings for the 2017 PGA Tour season

This week, the FedEx Cup Playoffs begin at The Northern Trust at Glen Oaks Club in Old Westbury, N.Y. So, how did we get here? Since the beginning of the FedEx Cup, even amongst the most passionate of golf fans, there's been confusion around how the season long race works, and how a player can ultimately win the top prize at the Tour Championship. Hopefully, we can answer some of those questions for you.

FedEx Cup Frequently Asked Questions

Hideki Matsuyama is leading the FedEx Cup race heading into the Northern Trust with a total of 2,869 points. The rest of the top 10 is as follows: Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, Dustin Johnson, Rickie Fowler, Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka, Daniel Berger, Kevin Kisner and Brian Harman.

